Editor:
All of us at Benner-Nawman want to thank those who are helping us with food boxes for needy families in our community.
Several people have picked up boxes at our offices and our filling them with the list of food items we have provided.
I especially want to thank Brad Sweeney at Bashas’ for providing the food items at significant savings. CVS has also stepped in to help us with the mini canned hams. The help from Bashas’ and CVS plus the added efforts from our employees is allowing Benner-Nawman to fill over 300 boxes. The additional help from our community is pushing the number of boxes toward 400 or more. We are excited that we are providing far more than the 274 boxes we did last year.
However, the need is greater than the numbers we are projecting. There is still time to help us.
We will be assembling boxes on Dec. 16 for delivery to the schools. Boxes and the list of food items can be picked up at Benner-Nawman, 3450 N. Sabin Brown Road (just past the airport headed west). For those that want to donate cash, a check can be made out to “The P.T.A.” and brought to Benner-Nawman. You can list it as a charitable donation.
Several of our children in our community use the school lunch program as the main meal of the day. This food service is closed during the holidays. Wickenburg is an amazing community that is very generous and there is no reason for a family in need to not have food during the holidays. Our thanks to those that are helping us fill this need.
“The National School Lunch Program (NSLP) is a federally assisted meal program operating in public and nonprofit private schools and residential child care institutions. It provides nutritionally balanced, low-cost or free lunches to children each school day.”
Edward R. Kientz
Wickenburg
