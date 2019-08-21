Editor:
Mr. Hanna:
We would like to suggest you “turn your energy” toward packing your tent and going back to where you came from. You may have very well stolen our little town’s future with your know-it-all attitude, and no amount of explanation or apology is adequate.
Adios.
Leon and Jackye Powell
Wickenburg
