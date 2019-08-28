Editor:
Mr. Hanna, you say that the “loss of the hotel (to you) is the law of unintended consequences”. Yet in the very next breath say anticipated failure of the project was one of the potential outcomes for your referendum. Which is it? You wanted to kill the deal or you didn’t? Your actions killed a deal that had the potential to bring hundreds of thousands of tax dollars, on an annual basis, to our town. Your actions killed a deal that was going to fix dilapidated and empty buildings in our downtown area. Your actions killed a deal that had the potential to bring much-needed workforce housing to our community. Your actions killed a deal that would’ve brought additional jobs to our community. Your actions killed a deal where the developer was going to invest upfront capital to fix our town streets and provide additional parking to our community. A deal in which a third party declared that all things being equal, we would need to pay them a monthly check for the improvements and not the actual agreement which was for them to pay the Town on a monthly basis. A deal in which the developer still intended on honoring. Your actions also killed discussions with other developers that were interested in investing in our downtown. Did you share this vital information with the signers of your referendum? All the good things this developer was intending to do for our community.
Did you share with the signers the same message you shared at a Downtown Merchants Association meeting that you were interested in leasing the Town property for your own venture? That seems rather self-serving don’t you think? Working to cancel a deal to better serve your own self-interests.
Our elected officials listened to your presented issues and yet felt confident with a contract that had been thoroughly reviewed by them, by Town staff, the Town attorney and an additional outside attorney to best represent the Town’s interests. You said so yourself– You’re “not an attorney”. They very pragmatically moved forward in an effort to work with a developer that bent over backwards to address the concerns and input from members of the community. The developer said this has been the most negative response they have received from any development they’ve proposed– anywhere. You didn’t only kill this deal; you may have very well killed the prospect of other developers willing to invest in our town for years to come.
Is this your “healthy outcome”?
Bill Johnson
Wickenburg
