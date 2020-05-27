Editor:
My name is Don Joe and I’m a longtime resident of Wickenburg and I was so glad to see the letters in last week’s paper in support of freedom. All of the letters against having to social distance and wear masks and eating when and where we want were spot on, and it’s good to see that we have a former mayor as well as the husband of a sitting town council person with their heads on straight about the issue. We definitely don’t need any government telling us what to do or how to act during this so-called pandemic which is probably a fake news thing anyway.
That’s the trouble with government when it gets out of control and tries to take over everything. Before you know it they’ll want to stop us from driving our cars (too much global warming!) and the next time another “pandemic” hits they’ll probably tell us to stop breathing and even now they want us to wash our hands more. Just to show’ em, I’m taking our country back by washing my hands less!
They’ve already taken away my God-given and constitutional right of driving as fast as I want and to not drive up real close behind some old gal that’s driving way too slow. And thinking about eating in a restaurant, why can they tell an owner that they have to keep the place clean anyway? In my book that’s way too much overreach and I say give us the freedom to get ptomaine if we want. Other government tyranny that’s gotta be unconstitutional is that they won’t let me holler “Fire” real loud as I pass by the open doors of the Saguaro theater. It’s just a bit of harmless fun and I do it sometimes anyway and then run like hell. What are things coming to when the government won’t even let you have a little fun?
This is America, the home of the free and that freedom is what our constitution guarantees us and I don’t’ like any of the restrictions our government puts on us. I wanna be able to spit on the sidewalk and cross Wickenburg Way wherever I want and yell cuss words in public as loud as I want ‘cause it doesn’t hurt anybody just like not wearing a mask during this fake pandemic everybody is crying about and if it does make somebody else sick, well that’s just too bad. Our Founding Fathers gave us a constitution that guarantees us freedom and that’s what we need to get back to and I thank those letter writers in last week’s paper for leading the way.
So the next time they protest government overreach downtown, right along with the rest of those freedom loving American Patriots I’ll be there buck naked waving my American Flag. Freedom, it’s a wonderful and guaranteed thing!
Don Joe (aka John Doe)
Richard Atwood
Wickenburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.