Let’s talk about freedom.
Based in the letters to the editor in the Wickenburg Sun, there are a lot of folks that are concerned about their constitutional rights and freedom. Freedom is not a one-way street. With freedom comes responsibility – the responsibility to act in the best interest of community.
My First Amendment right to freedom of speech does not extend to yelling “fire” in a crowded theatre. That would be irresponsible.
My Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms does not extend to discharging a gun in downtown Wickenburg. That would be irresponsible.
My pursuit of happiness does not extend to putting my neighbor’s health at risk. That would be irresponsible.
I could go on, but you get the idea.
Nohl Rosen’s announcement to the world that “Wickenburg is open for business” was irresponsible. The Horseshoe Café staying open for business without even paying lip service to recommended mitigation action was irresponsible. Victor and Kristy Bedoian’s following the lead of Rosen and the Horseshoe was irresponsible. They, and their supporters, can attempt to pass it off as civil disobedience in the face of government overreach, but their collective actions are a blatant disregard for the health and welfare of the community in the pursuit of profit.
I do know a little about the government taking away my freedom. I reported for the draft in 1965. For the next three years, the government told me when to go to bed and when to eat. The government told me where to go to bed and what to eat. The government made all my travel arrangements for me. I reported because in order to retain my freedoms, it was the responsible thing to do to give them up temporarily.
Raymond R Lee
Wickenburg
