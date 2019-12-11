Editor:
What a coincidence. The Town is considering having Wickenburg pursue International Dark-Sky Community status. I stepped outside the morning I read that headline and enjoyed the beauty of seeing meteorites plummeting overhead. Now a full-time resident of Wickenburg, I enjoy the beautiful skies and the view of the Milky Way unlike any I’ve ever been able to see with the naked eye. And all from my back patio. What a gift.
Decades of overcast skies in Washington state may be influencing my enthusiasm, but as a kid, my first major purchase was a telescope. Allowances were paltry (75 cents a week and it took a long time to save up.) I applaud Town Council for considering this option and hope it gains the support of local businesses and community members.
Cynthia Washington
Wickenburg
