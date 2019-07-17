Editor:
I am another of those veterans that has left the Legion Post in Wickenburg. If I can’t go into the bar and have a drink with my friends, then why would I want to belong? We do a lot of good works through our parish next door. Both Tim (previous letter writer) and I have addressed this issue with other members and have been told if we don’t like it, we can leave. That seems to be the prevailing attitude. So that’s what we have done. They might have built a patio, but it did nothing to change the smoking at the bar. The idea that we could attend a meeting and get smoking stopped is a fallacy and they know it. Tim’s letter was about smoking. Not about the good works that you do. He obviously hit a nerve by the comments that have been printed in the voice of the people.
Steven Filbert
Wickenburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.