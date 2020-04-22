Editor:
Rarely during the 245 year history of our nation has the citizenry of our country been more severely tested than by the current pandemic and its resulting chaotic disruptions. The outbreak has shifted social norms and wrought economic chaos upon millions of our citizens, many of who are now gazing ahead into a future of uncertainty.
Until just recently, the unknown and unfamiliar phrases “social distancing” and “shelter in place” had little meaning or influence, and now many of our daily activities are dictated by their meaning.
At times of extreme duress many of us look to that which is unchanged and familiar for comfort and direction. We seek steadiness and calming influences, and those upon who we can continue to depend. Mixing in more uncertainty at a time when the unknown already outflanks the assured can only add to the unease.
During this time of disquiet, we citizens of Wickenburg are fortunate to have the steady hand of Rui Pereira as our town leader. During this current crisis Mayor Pereira has already shown a steadfastness of character and proactive leadership skills. In response to the pandemic, three weeks ago he declared a state of local emergency thus preparing the town government for rapid response to maintain continuity of government. And then, unsolicited, he reached out to Charlie Petersen expressing concern about the COVID-19 outbreak’s potential impact on the Wickenburg Senior Center and mitigating actions to follow. Beyond those recent specific actions, for the last 10 months he has brought a calming and reasoned presence to the formerly chaotic Town Council meetings.
Sometimes change is good and sometimes it is not. With our town currently being shepherded forward under the skillful guidance of Rui Pereira, and surrounded as we are with much uncertainty, a mayoral change this August would be most imprudent.
Please vote for Rui and keep strong leadership in the mayor’s office where we need it now more than ever.
Dick Van Pelt
Wickenburg
