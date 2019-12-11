Editor:
I was very pleased to see that Wickenburg is considering a formal International Dark Skies Community certification. Growing up in southern Indiana, I was fortunate to enjoy the dark skies present above our little town. After college, work necessitated living in one large city after another. To enjoy my hobby of astronomy, I sometimes had to travel and hour and a half to see the beauty of the universe, as only the brightest stars and celestial objects were viewable otherwise. Once these sights are lost, it is difficult to rein in light pollution and capture them again. Wickenburg is blessed to have such dark skies in our area, so I would encourage the Town to proceed with plans to preserve this natural wonder.
Terry Staley
Wickenburg
