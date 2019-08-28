Editor:
Kudos to the editor and publisher of this paper.
On June 12, Editor Jeanie Hankins, being as thoughtful as I always remembered, laid out some simple questions and astute observations about the actions of those “behind” the eventual derailing of the Heritage Square project. She relayed some simple, seemingly non-prejudicial facts around the process, with thoughts on property rights and possible consequences from these actions and did what an editor should do - make people think more deeply about what happened.
Sometimes, simple facts can tell quite a story. I appreciated those questions and observations, as well as the act of civility and good newspaperin’ of allowing those who performed these actions to tell their side of the story (Aug. 14).
And telling that story with the same ink owned by the editor and publisher, who I’m guessing was someone who disagreed with the actions taken. Congratulations, Wickenburg! Your Wickenburg Sun is in great hands.
Wish the rest of the country could be as civil and as “adult” to others with whom they may disagree.
Randy Baker
Golden, Colo.
