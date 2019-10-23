Editor:
As a long-term resident since the early 1980s, property owner and small business owner in La Paz County, I want to voice my support for Alliance Metals USA’s proposed investment in our community.
We all know La Paz County is a great place to live. We all value our sense of community. In order to continue to grow and provide for families of our community, we need to offer more jobs and housing. We also need to expand our local tax base to bring in more money for the district schools, first responders and fire districts.
Alliance Metals USA’s planned $30 million investment in our community can do all that. The company wants to create jobs with starting pay of $13.50 per hour and going up to $25 per hour. These hourly rates, room for promotion, and growth are just the kinds of job we need in this community.
The recycling effort will also offer jobs and business opportunities to current small businesses and contractors.
These are the types jobs we need to grow our local economy and give our residents opportunities to work close to home and avoid lengthy commutes. Offering decent paying jobs will improve the communities’ sales tax income and enable families to purchase homes that would increase property tax revenue.
An industry of this type will promote additional outside business investors to look at La Paz County for other potential business opportunities and investments. I hope the La Paz County Board of Supervisors will be aware that how our community reacts to this economic development opportunity will send a message to other employers looking to bring new jobs here. We run the risk of discouraging other companies from locating here. Conversely, we can also show our community is welcoming of new jobs and responsible investments.
I know there are concerns about the Alliance Metals project. But the company has a proven track record and will have technology and infrastructure in place to control emissions and protect air and water quality. Please consider that there are also six other facilities in La Paz County with the same type of air quality permit being sought for this project.
Alliance Metals is going through all the required and necessary environmental permits and safeguards for the facility to open.
The company will go above and beyond those safeguards by deploying technology and monitoring protocols to make the facility the most environmentally sensitive of its kind.
Alliance Metals provides La Paz County with an opportunity for new, good-paying local jobs and tax revenue that will help teachers by increasing salaries and budgetary items needed for classroom supplies and tax revenue to the local fire districts. If more families stay in our county, we are opening the door for not only increased tax revenue but for residential investors to seek building housing for this area. We all know housing is a dire need for our county. Job opportunities will also be available to retired winter visitors who seek part-time employment during their time here.
As a La Paz County resident, property owner and as a small business owner, I ask that you consider approval of this project. I ask that you allow the current full-time residents opportunities to grow, be successful members of our county, and provide a better future for their families.
Dean Payte
Bouse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.