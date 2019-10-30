Editor:
We came across the following piece on social media and felt compelled to share it in light of recent local events.
“You came here from there because you didn’t like it there and now you want to change here to be like there.
“We are not anti whatever-you-are, we simply like here the way it is and most of us actually came here because it is not like there, wherever there was.
“You are welcome here, but please stop trying to make here like there.
“If you want here to be like there you shouldn’t have left there to come here ... And you are invited to leave here and go back there at your earliest convenience!”
Leon and Jackye Powell
Wickenburg
