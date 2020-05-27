Editor:
So did that lady from the Horseshoe Cafe get away with putting people at risk for disease by opening her business, because the office that gave her the governor’s decree was her very close friend. And the one next door got away with it because she is a councilwoman? I was wondering how politics worked around here. Now I have my answer.
Bonnie Burnham
Wickenburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.