Blaming Mr. Hanna for initiating a referendum shows that the accusers are not that well informed. Mr. Hanna, a professional according to the resume mentioned in the Wickenburg Sun of Aug. 14, found “71 concerns” on the downtown proposal, which the Town refused to address, thus forcing a referendum. Not even a full rendition of the proposed hotel, benefiting our historic town was made available.
Thousands upon thousands of taxpayer dollars were wasted on outsider’s studies for Wickenburg. In the past, under a former Town manager, Wickenburg’s leadership allowed money to be used indiscriminately– example: Forepaugh.
Wise decisions, based on local history, protecting our town from opportunists, is apparently not welcome, leaving us to believe that profit by some, is king. As for the unwarranted adios, let’s save that for those who invade out country and take our resources, not for fiscally responsible local citizens.
Milvia Stokes
Wickenburg
