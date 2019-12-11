Editor:
Dark Skies, great idea. A recognized International Dark Sky (IDA) Association Community is a very positive step for current and future planning that will enhance our environment and quality of life. This idea is bigger than just business economics, but using it as a motivator is a start.
Living on a hill top in Rio Vista, in just three years I have witnessed the white sky light pollution creeping up the valley as well as the increase over Wickenburg.
Now, thanks to whomever, the cellphone tower south of Wickenburg is flashing red and white strobes 24/7. These are not necessary as other approved FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) light options exist.
Light pollution is an issue here in Wickenburg and will increase.
On a dark night, drive in from Congress, or look to the southeast as it comes up the valley, or just look up.
Matt Pearson
Wickenburg
Mr. Pearson is 100% correct. Blue-rich white LED public lighting is bad for every living thing and do cause white sky-glow. White LED streetlights are garish, piercing and unnecessary. LEDs come in other than blinding white and proper lamp post design should not allow for sky glow. https://www.facebook.com/groups/155084901640186
