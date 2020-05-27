Editor:
Be sure these times and elections are a struggle for the future of our town and nation. Do we hold fast to the ideals, values and foundations of which our country and town were established upon, or do we allow a progressive “left leaning” few erode the integrity of our life and community downward toward an ever enlarging government that controls every aspect of your actions, thoughts and rights, to a herd mentality where just following orders is the new “norm”? We are still Wickenburg not San Francisco or New York. Leadership – but in which direction? That is the question.
Even though I disagreed and felt the shutdown was not the correct approach, our businesses complied for over 40 days. During all of this I have been in contact with our three district representatives working on behalf of Wickenburg. As time went on, as facts became known and reasons, goals and numbers were continually changing, as the models used for predictions proved wrong, and instead of measures taken for our health and safety, it became evermore clear that many decisions were being motivated by other reasons including political motivations and money. We weighed our alternatives, and instead of going with the crowd and the talking points, as a leader and one who has been placed to uphold the Constitution and the entire good and rights of all our residents, we did business and went on working.
This is not the action of some small group of “shoot from the hip” persons as was suggested. Not a thoughtless nor selfish action. It took a lot of prayerful thought knowing what the consequences could be. In all good conscience, I choose not to stay on the sidelines but stepped out to protect the rights of all of Wickenburg, upholding my oath to the Constitution. Yes, leadership does matter. A leader should not stay on the sidelines or in the shadows being unseen or unheard from.
For the record, to clear up some things written that were false, I was not an organizer or promoter of any of the “spontaneous demonstrations.” Also, I am not alone in our exercise of our constitutional rights. At our “early opening” senators Sine Kerr and Rick Gray came to our restaurant to eat and support our actions, during what some have called civil disobedience. Also, our Congressman Paul Gosar called us directly from Washington, D.C., to both thank us and to offer his support to us for our actions and standing up for our constitutional rights and those of Wickenburg residents.
I trust that all of these things will work out to further a robust Wickenburg, where the family and neighborhood values and the freedom that settled our community may continue for many years to come, and not be eroded away by progressive ideology (which some in local office already hold to) that would undermine the values, rights, and core of our community.
Please feel free to contact me. I would welcome the opportunity for your input and conversation.
Kristy Bedoian
Wickenburg
Town Councilperson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.