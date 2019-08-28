Editor:
The recent mayoral recall ballot circulated in Wickenburg was presented incorrectly. The ballot should have asked whether to recall the mayor; and as a separate ballot question the candidates for the empty seat should have been listed. I am a veteran of the Korean conflict.
Jeanne Tirpak
Wickenburg
