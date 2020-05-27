Editor:
I respectfully disagree with Don Hoover’s letter of May 20 praising Mayor Rui Pereira’s leadership. Absenteeism is not leadership. After issuing an emergency order to shut down our town, the mayor failed to provide leadership through a very confusing time. This left the businesses and citizens to fend for themselves through all the COVID-19 regulations, PPP applications and reopening guidelines. Nor did the mayor attempt to work with frustrated business owners, fearing for their livelihood as they struggled to make difficult decisions. But state representatives showed up to support Wickenburg while the mayor was absent. I assure you, as mayor, I would have worked tirelessly to help our businesses and citizens through this mess.
The mayor failed again to provide leadership at the May 18 Town Council meeting. The bed tax funding agreements were on the agenda. The mayor was legally prohibited from voting on the Del Webb Center’s contract because his wife works at the Center. But he avoided controversy by unnecessarily abstaining from voting on the Chamber’s agreement. All leaders are faced with difficult decisions. Wickenburg deserves a leader who does not abstain from making difficult or unpopular decisions.
At that same council meeting, the mayor failed to display common sense leadership by voting to spend $125,000 on a new tennis court. Councilmember Kristy Bedoian recommended tabling this until the Town was sure of the financial impact of the pandemic. We deserve a leader whose priorities for our town are not tennis courts.
My husband and I have owned and operated several successful businesses in Wickenburg starting with Sickles Sanitation for 33 years and the transfer station for 15 years. We are proud that our business saved the residences, contractors and landscapers from driving 60 miles round trip to the landfill, and provided a way for the town to provide curbside recycling. In 2015 we opened Fast Mart/76 Gas Station that provides propane, an RV dump and free tire air. In 2019 we opened Hassayampa Barbecue in downtown Wickenburg. We have happily invested millions of dollars into Wickenburg, created jobs for our residents, and always looked at what is best for Wickenburg and not just our own interests.
My nonprofit work always gave me great satisfaction in giving back to a town that has given us so much. Our hearts melt in seeing the kids get new shoes in our back-to-school program. We delight in seeing the seniors enjoy their new home at the Wellik Senior Center. And the state has asked us to open another group home for the disabled. We are especially excited about our new project: providing expanded services for our veterans.
In the weeks to come you will undoubtedly read negative letters about myself and my husband. We stand by our successes and attempts to make Wickenburg a better place to live and raise future generations. My husband and I have been blessed by this community and will continue to work to better Wickenburg. The best is yet to come.
Patty Sickles
Wickenburg
Editor’s Note: During the Council meeting on May 18, the three bed tax funding agreements were approved on one vote, rather than three separate items as indicated above. See story on front page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.