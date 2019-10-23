Editor:
My friend, Susan, bought a new Dodge 3500 last month. She lives in Wittmann and went to “the city” to purchase it even though Wickenburg is almost same distance.
Well, she has a lemon, and the dealer where she purchased the truck has failed to help her and has actually made the situation worse.
I had personal knowledge that the service department at Wickenburg Jones Auto Center will go the extra mile to be sure things are done right. They will admit they are not always perfect, but they promise to do what they can to make it right.
So I had my gal friend meet to discuss options with the service manager, Dan Garmin, and he brought in parts manager, Chuck Daniels.
Wow, Wickenburg; shop local!
Dan and Chuck spent over an hour researching, offering hope, looking for a solution and finding a place to start in the saga of my friend’s new truck. They took on the challenge and gave Susan a boost of confidence because she knew someone cared and wasn’t just interested in “selling a truck.” They implemented a plan. They truly cared.
If you are in need of auto service, looking at a new or used vehicle, then shop local first. The small town “we want you to come back” mentality has to be strong or a business doesn’t stay around Wickenburg for long. Support local; support Jones Auto Center.
I’m impressed. Thank you, and my friend thanks you, too.
Paula Hunter
Wickenburg
