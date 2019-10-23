Editor:
Kudos to the teams and individuals who participated Oct. 20 in Wickenburg Breast Cancer Network, Inc.’s 11th annual “Wickenburg Walks to Boot Breast Cancer” to raise awareness and funding for early detection and treatment of breast cancer. Teams raised nearly $18,000.
I want to thank our supporters: Antiques and Artisans Emporium; Arizona Rangers; Bashas’; Caroline Markham; Creations in Thread; Del E. Webb Center; Dr. Edward Kirk; Duane Middleton, Mt. Hope Assembly of God; Foot Solutions; Home Instead Senior Care; Independent News Media; Jim Irwin; Jimenez Design; Kneaders Bakery; Kurious Boutique; Medical Diagnostic Imaging Group; Pam Rovida; Real Country 96.3; Sam’s Club; Snap Fitness; Steve Woods Video; Tony Rovida, Happy Trails Powersports Rentals; Town of Wickenburg; Travel Masters; Vern Lewis Welding; Wickenburg Veterinary Clinic; Wickenburg Citizens Patrol; Wickenburg Community Hospital; Wickenburg Sun; Your Secretary; and Vince Rodriguez, Tractor Supply.
A Special thanks goes to the Walk committee: Ann Brown; Mary DeGeoso; Toni DeLoria; Sue Dolphin; Desiree Fluet; Stephanie Fornoff; Jana Hird; Melissa James; Rena Koeneke; Rudee Lange; Reba Mason; Joan McDermott; Leslie Morrison; Silvia Schreiber; and Tabbi Voehl, and to those who helped on walk day: Amy Versetto; BG Bratcher; Gospel Outreach Youth; Mary Kratzer; Pop Warner Cheerleaders; Sylvia Cannon; Tim Koeneke; and Vulture Peak Student Council.
Funds raised will benefit the Pink Ribbon Angels that works under the Wickenburg Community Hospital Foundation to fund free mammograms, ultra sounds and other diagnostic tests for under and uninsured people in 11 rural communities.
Again, thank you, everyone. Mark your calendars for next year’s walk on Oct. 18.
Bernadine McCollum
2019 Walk Chairman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.