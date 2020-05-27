Editor:
Not many people write thank you notes to a hospital, but Wednesday evening I found myself feeling like I was about to pass out, shaking and so frightened. I thought something was very wrong and I knew I needed help. I am only three minutes from the Wickenburg Community Hospital. I went inside and told them I was going to pass out. I was taken in and immediately the nurse calmed me down. I wish I remembered her name. She knew me from the dog park and started getting me talking about my dogs. Blood pressure over 210 and I was so scared. They all treated me so nicely and told me I was going to be okay. Sometimes just that calms your fears. I can’t express enough the kindness and caring I received from the nurses, technicians and doctor. Thank you so much for your care and kindness.
Carol Mickelson
Wickenburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.