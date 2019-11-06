NOTICE

(for publication)

ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION HAVE BEEN

FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE

ARIZONA CORPORATION COMMISSION FOR

I

Name: LA ARENA, LLC

23029838

II

The address of the known place of business is: 2704 W. ONZA CIRCLE, MESA, AZ 85202

The name and street address of the Statutory Agent is:

SERGIO GARZA

2704 W. ONZA CIRCLE, MESA, AZ 85202

III

Management of the limited liability company is vested in a manager or managers.  The names and addresses of each person who is a manager AND each member who owns a twenty percent or greater interest in the capital or profits of the limited liability company are:  SERGIO GARZA

2704 W. ONZA CIRCLE

MESA, AZ 85202

Published in The Wickenburg Sun on  November 6th, 13th,20th 2019

      PUBLIC NOTICE

Wickenburg Community Service Corporation will have a public information meeting regarding the application that WCSC is applying for from the USDA Rural Development Program.  The meeting will be held on November 12, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the Wise Owl Senior Center 256 N Washington St. Wickenburg Arizona.   

published in the Wickenburg Sun November 6th, 2019

NOTICE

(for publication)

ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION HAVE BEEN

FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE

ARIZONA CORPORATION COMMISSION FOR

I

Name: ZEIKA, LLC

23029835

II    

The address of the known place of business is: 2704 W. ONZA CIRCLE, MESA, AZ 85202

The name and street address of the Statutory Agent: SERGIO GARZA, 2704 W. ONZA CIRCLE, MESA, AZ 85202

Agent Mailing Address:

2704 W. ONZA CIRCLE, MESA, AZ 85202

Agent Physical Address:

2704 W. ONZA CIRCLE, MESA, AZ 85202

Management of the limited liability company is reserved to the members.  The names and addresses of each person who are members are: SERGIO GARZA

2704 W. ONZA CIRCLE, MESA, AZ 85202

Published in The Wickenburg Sun on November 6th, 13th, and 20th, 2019.

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ARIZONA

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF MARICOPA

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In the Matter of the Estate of

GERALD JAMES BARR

(Informal Probate) Case No. PB2019-000509

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT:

1.    PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:             LORI A. KIDD, was appointed the Personal Representative of this Estate on February 1st 2019.  

Address of the Personal Representative is c/o Andre Carman Esq.  

246 S. Cortez St., Prescott, Az 86303

2.    DEADLINE TO MAKE CLAIMS: All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or the claims will be forever barred.

3.    NOTICE OF CLAIMS: Claims must be presented by delivering or mailing a written statement of the claim to the Personal Representative, c/o Andre Carman, Esq.  246 S. Cortez St., Prescott, Az 86303

Dated this October 1st 2019.

Published in The Wickenburg Sun on  October 23rd, 30th, and November 6th, 2019.

