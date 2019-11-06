NOTICE
(for publication)
ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION HAVE BEEN
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE
ARIZONA CORPORATION COMMISSION FOR
I
Name: LA ARENA, LLC
23029838
II
The address of the known place of business is: 2704 W. ONZA CIRCLE, MESA, AZ 85202
The name and street address of the Statutory Agent is:
SERGIO GARZA
2704 W. ONZA CIRCLE, MESA, AZ 85202
III
Management of the limited liability company is vested in a manager or managers. The names and addresses of each person who is a manager AND each member who owns a twenty percent or greater interest in the capital or profits of the limited liability company are: SERGIO GARZA
2704 W. ONZA CIRCLE
MESA, AZ 85202
Published in The Wickenburg Sun on November 6th, 13th,20th 2019
PUBLIC NOTICE
Wickenburg Community Service Corporation will have a public information meeting regarding the application that WCSC is applying for from the USDA Rural Development Program. The meeting will be held on November 12, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the Wise Owl Senior Center 256 N Washington St. Wickenburg Arizona.
published in the Wickenburg Sun November 6th, 2019
NOTICE
(for publication)
ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION HAVE BEEN
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE
ARIZONA CORPORATION COMMISSION FOR
I
Name: ZEIKA, LLC
23029835
II
The address of the known place of business is: 2704 W. ONZA CIRCLE, MESA, AZ 85202
The name and street address of the Statutory Agent: SERGIO GARZA, 2704 W. ONZA CIRCLE, MESA, AZ 85202
Agent Mailing Address:
2704 W. ONZA CIRCLE, MESA, AZ 85202
Agent Physical Address:
2704 W. ONZA CIRCLE, MESA, AZ 85202
Management of the limited liability company is reserved to the members. The names and addresses of each person who are members are: SERGIO GARZA
2704 W. ONZA CIRCLE, MESA, AZ 85202
Published in The Wickenburg Sun on November 6th, 13th, and 20th, 2019.
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ARIZONA
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF MARICOPA
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In the Matter of the Estate of
GERALD JAMES BARR
(Informal Probate) Case No. PB2019-000509
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT:
1. PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: LORI A. KIDD, was appointed the Personal Representative of this Estate on February 1st 2019.
Address of the Personal Representative is c/o Andre Carman Esq.
246 S. Cortez St., Prescott, Az 86303
2. DEADLINE TO MAKE CLAIMS: All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or the claims will be forever barred.
3. NOTICE OF CLAIMS: Claims must be presented by delivering or mailing a written statement of the claim to the Personal Representative, c/o Andre Carman, Esq. 246 S. Cortez St., Prescott, Az 86303
Dated this October 1st 2019.
Published in The Wickenburg Sun on October 23rd, 30th, and November 6th, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.