NOTICE
(for publication)
ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION HAVE BEEN
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE
ARIZONA CORPORATION COMMISSION FOR
I
Name: TRUDGIAN PROPERTIES, LLC
23033961
II
The address of the known place of business is: 857 W. WINDHAVEN AVE., GILBERT, AZ 85233
The name and street address of the Statutory Agent is:
JEFF WILLIAM TRUDGIAN
857 W. WINDHAVEN AVE.
GILBERT, AZ 85233
III
Management of the limited liability company is vested in a manager or managers. The names and addresses of each person who is a manager AND each member who owns a twenty percent or greater interest in the capital or profits of the limited liability company are: JEFF WILLIAM TRUDGIAN
857 W. WINDHAVEN AVE.,
GILBERT, AZ 85233
SHANI SUE TRUDGIAN
857 W. WINDHAVEN AVE.
GILBERT, AZ 85233
Published in The Wickenburg Sun on February 19th, 26th, and March 4th, 2020
