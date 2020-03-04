NOTICE

(for publication)

ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION HAVE BEEN

FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE

ARIZONA CORPORATION COMMISSION FOR

I

Name: TRUDGIAN PROPERTIES, LLC

23033961

II

The address of the known place of business is: 857 W. WINDHAVEN AVE., GILBERT, AZ 85233

The name and street address of the Statutory Agent is:

JEFF WILLIAM TRUDGIAN

857 W. WINDHAVEN AVE.

GILBERT, AZ 85233

III

Management of the limited liability company is vested in a manager or managers.  The names and addresses of each person who is a manager AND each member who owns a twenty percent or greater interest in the capital or profits of the limited liability company are:  JEFF WILLIAM TRUDGIAN

857 W. WINDHAVEN AVE.,

GILBERT, AZ 85233

SHANI SUE TRUDGIAN

857 W. WINDHAVEN AVE.

GILBERT, AZ 85233

Published in The Wickenburg Sun on  February 19th, 26th, and March 4th, 2020

