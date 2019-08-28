PUBLIC NOTICE
Tower Asset Group, LLC is proposing to construct a 75-foot (overall height) Monopole Telecommunications Tower in the vicinity of Highway 93 and Matthie Ranch Road in Wickenburg, Yavapai County, Arizona, 85390 (lat/long: N 34° 1’ 29.275” / W 112° 48’ 37.732”). Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Emily Trimpe, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Suite H-4, Tempe, Arizona 85282, 602.239.4886, Emily.Trimpe@terracon.com.
Published in the Wickenburg Sun August 28th, 2019
NOTICE
(for publication)
ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION HAVE BEEN
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE
ARIZONA CORPORATION COMMISSION FOR
I
Name: EPPERSON PHYSICAL THERAPY, LLC
A2003848
II
The address of the known place of business is: 5375 E. SEVEN PALMS DR. CAVE CREEK, AZ 85331
The name and street address of the Statutory Agent: UNITED STATES CORPORATION AGENTS, INC.
Agent Mailing Address:
17470 N. PACESETTER WAY, SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85255
Agent Physical Address:
17470 N. PACESETTER WAY, SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85255
Management of the limited liability company is reserved to the members. The names and addresses of each person who are members are: SHAUNA EPPERSON, 5375 E. SEVEN PALMS DR. CAVE CREEK, AZ 85331
RYAN EPPERSON, 5375 E. SEVEN PALMS DR. CAVE CREEK, AZ 85331
Published in The Wickenburg Sun on August 14th, August 21st, and August 28th 2019.
