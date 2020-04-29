Public Notices
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ARIZONA
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF MARICOPA
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In the Matter of the Estate of
ERNESTINE R. SALDATE
(Informal Probate) Case No. PB2020-001684
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT:
1. PERSONAL REPRESENTIVE: ERNESTINE MCNULTY was appointed the Personal Representative of this Estate on April 16th 2020.
Address of the Personal Representative is c/o Klauer & Curdie, 3509 East Shea Blvd., Suite 117, Phoenix, Az 85028
2. DEADLINE TO MAKE CLAIMS: All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or the claims will be forever barred.
3. NOTICE OF CLAIMS: Claims must be presented by delivering or mailing a written statement of the claim to the Personal Representative, c/o Klauer & Curdie, 3509 East Shea Blvd., Suite 117, Phoenix, Az 85028
Dated this April 20th, 2020.
Published in The Wickenburg Sun on April 29th, May 6th and May 13th, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.