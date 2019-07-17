Public Notices
NOTICE
(for publication)
ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION HAVE BEEN
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE
ARIZONA CORPORATION COMMISSION FOR
I
Name: LEASE END DEPARTMENT, LLC
1988136
II
The address of the known place of business is: 1038 E. CULLUMBER ST., GILBERT, AZ 85234
The name and street address of the Statutory Agent: PAUL W JONES
Agent Mailing Address:
1038 E. CULLUMBER ST., GILBERT, AZ 85234
Agent Physical Address:
1038 E. CULLUMBER ST., GILBERT, AZ 85234
Management of the limited liability company is reserved to the members. The names and addresses of each person who are members are: PAUL JONES 1038 E. CULLUMBER ST., GILBERT, AZ 85234
CALLIE LARSEN
1038 E. CULLUMBER ST., GILBERT, AZ 85234
MILLENNIUM AUTO SALES LLC
1038 E. CULLUMBER ST., GILBERT, AZ 85234
Published in The Wickenburg Sun on July 17th July 24th and July 31st 2019.
NOTICE OF 30-DAY PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD
MCMULLEN FORMER MANGANESE ORE SITE
CITY OF PHOENIX PARCEL NO. 308-06-005C
VOLUNTARY REMEDIATION PROGRAM SITE
REQUEST FOR NO FURTHER ACTION DETERMINATION
The City of Phoenix has submitted a request for a No Further Action (NFA) determination to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) Voluntary Remediation Program (VRP) for the McMullen Former Manganese Ore Site VRP site. The NFA requests closure for soil and was submitted in accordance with Arizona Revised Statutes § 49-181.
The McMullen Former Manganese Ore Site VRP site consists of an approximately 40.4-acre area of vacant land that was formerly used for manganese ore processing located northeast of Santa Fe Avenue and 5th Street in Wenden, La Paz County, Arizona. Contaminants of concern at the site are the metals arsenic, lead, manganese and thallium in soils.
The NFA Report and the VRP file are available for review at the ADEQ Records Center, 1110 W. Washington St., Phoenix, (602) 771-4380, or (800) 234-5677, ext. 6027714380; please call for hours of operation and to schedule an appointment.
PARTIES WISHING TO SUBMIT WRITTEN COMMENTS regarding the NFA request for the McMullen Former Manganese Ore Site VRP site may do so to ADEQ, Attention: Ms. Nichole Osuch, Voluntary Remediation Program, 1110 W. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ 85007 or Osuch.Nichole@azdeq.gov; or Ms. Elizabeth Zima at the City of Phoenix, Office of Environmental Programs, 200 West Washington Street, 14th Floor, Phoenix, AZ 85003 or Elizabeth.Zima@phoenix.gov and reference this listing. Comments must be postmarked or received by ADEQ or the City of Phoenix by Friday August 16th, 2019.
ADEQ will take reasonable measures to provide access to department services to individuals
with limited ability to speak, write, or understand English and/or to those with disabilities.
Requests for language interpretation services or for disability accommodations must be made at
least 48 hours in advance by contacting: 7-1-1 for TDD; (602) 771-2215 for Disability
Accessibility; or Ian Bingham, Title VI Nondiscrimination Coordinator at (602) 771-4322 or
ADEQ tomará medidas razonables para proveer acceso a los servicios del departamento para
personas con capacidad limitada para hablar, escribir o entender Inglés y / o para las personas
con discapacidad. Las solicitudes de servicios de interpretación del lenguaje o de alojamiento de discapacidad deben hacerse por lo menos 48 horas de antelación poniéndose en contacto con Ian Bingham, Title VI Nondiscrimination Coordinator al (602) 771-4322 o idb@azdeq.gov.
Published by The Wickenburg Sun, July 10th and July 17th, 2019
CALL OF SPECIAL BOND ELECTION
TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF NADABURG UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 81 OF MARICOPA COUNTY, ARIZONA:
A special bond election will be held in Nadaburg Unified School District No. 81 of Maricopa County, Arizona (the “District”), on November 5, 2019 (“Election Day”). The purpose of the election is to permit the qualified electors of the District to vote on authorizing the District to issue and sell not to exceed $2,436,000 principal amount of school improvement bonds of the District. The estimated average annual tax rate for the proposed bond authorization is $0.27 per $100 of net assessed valuation used for secondary property tax purposes.
The election will be a mailed ballot only election. No polling places will be provided. Ballots will be mailed to qualified electors residing within the District no earlier than 27 days prior to the election and no later than 15 days before the election.
The last day to register to vote in order to be eligible to vote in this election is Monday, October 7, 2019.
Any qualified elector is eligible for early voting. Early voting materials may be obtained by contacting the Maricopa County Elections Department, 510 S. Third Avenue, Phoenix AZ 85003; telephone: (602) 506-1511. For more information about the foregoing, please review A.R.S. §§ 15-491 and 35-454, or contact the Nadaburg Unified School District, 32919 Center Street, Wittmann, AZ 85361, telephone: (623) 388-2100.
CONVOCACIÓN DE LA ELECCIÓN ESPECIAL DE LOS BONOS FINANCIEROS
A LOS ELECTORES CALIFICADOS DEL DISTRITO ESCOLAR UNIFICADO NÚMERO 81 DE NADABURG DEL CONDADO DE MARICOPA, ARIZONA:
Se celebrará una elección especial de los bonos financieros en el Distrito Escolar Unificado Número 81 de Nadaburg del Condado de Maricopa, Arizona (el “Distrito”), el 5 de noviembre de 2019 (“Día de Elección”). El propósito de la elección es permitirles a los electores calificados del Distrito votar para autorizar al Distrito a emitir y vender bonos financieros de mejoramiento escolar del Distrito en una cantidad principal que no exceda $2,436,000. Se estima que el promedio de la tasa de impuestos anual para la propuesta autorización de los bonos financieros será $0.27 por $100 de valor tasado neto usado para los propósitos de los impuestos secundarios sobre la propiedad.
La elección se llevará a cabo solamente por boletas por correo. No se proveerán centros de votación. Se enviarán por correo las boletas de votación a los electores calificados que residen dentro del Distrito no más temprano que 27 días antes de la elección y no más tarde que 15 días antes de la elección.
El último día para inscribirse a votar para poder votar en esta elección es el lunes, 7 de octubre de 2019.
Cualquier elector calificado es elegible para la votación temprana. Se puede obtener los materiales para la votación temprana por comunicarse con Maricopa County Elections Department, 510 S. Third Avenue, Phoenix AZ 85003: teléfono: (602) 506-1511. Para más información sobre lo anterior, favor de revisar A.R.S. §§ 15-491 y 35-454, o comunicarse con Nadaburg Unified School District, 32919 Center Street, Wittmann, AZ 85361, teléfono: (623) 388-2100.
Published in the Wickenburg Sun on July 17 & July 24, 2019
REQUEST FOR ARGUMENTS
“FOR” OR “AGAINST” THE SPECIAL BOND ELECTION
NADABURG UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 81
Nadaburg Unified School District No. 81 of Maricopa County, Arizona (the “District”), will hold a special bond election on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. The District seeks authorization to issue bonds in the principal amount not to exceed $2,436,000. The estimated average annual tax rate for the proposed bond authorization is $0.27 per $100 of net assessed valuation used for secondary property tax purposes. The Maricopa County School Superintendent will be preparing an informational pamphlet that will be mailed to households containing one or more registered electors within the District. Any persons wishing to submit an argument “for” or “against” the bond question (not to exceed 200 words) may do so by mail or hand delivery of the argument to the Maricopa County School Superintendent’s office, County School Superintendent, School Elections Office 4041 N. Central Avenue, Suite 1200, Phoenix, AZ 85012; telephone: (602) 506-3866.
To be included in the informational pamphlet, such argument must be received in the office of the Maricopa County School Superintendent on or before 5:00 p.m., August 9, 2019. Such argument must be signed and should include the name of the school district, the author’s name, address and telephone number. The last day to register to vote in order to be eligible to vote in this election is Monday, October 7, 2019. For more information concerning the election, please contact Nadaburg Unified School District, 32919 Center Street, Wittmann, AZ 85361, telephone: (623) 388-2100.
SOLICITUD PARA ARGUMENTOS
“A FAVOR” O “EN CONTRA” DE LA ELECCIÓN ESPECIAL
DE LOS BONOS FINANCIEROS
DISTRITO ESCOLAR UNIFICADO NÚMERO 81 DE NADABURG
El Distrito Escolar Unificado Número 81 de Nadaburg del Condado de Maricopa, Arizona (el “Distrito”) celebrará una elección especial de bonos financieros el martes, 5 de noviembre de 2019. El Distrito busca autorización para emitir bonos financieros en la cantidad principal que no exceda $2,436,000. Se estima que el promedio de la tasa de impuestos anual para la autorización del bono financiero propuesto será $0.27 por $100 de valor tasado neto usado para los propósitos de los impuestos secundarios sobre la propiedad. El Superintendente de Escuelas del Condado de Maricopa estará preparando un folleto informativo que será enviado a los domicilios que contienen un elector o más inscritos dentro del Distrito. Cualquier persona que desee entregar un argumento “a favor” o “en contra” de la cuestión del bono financiero (no debe exceder 200 palabras) puede hacerlo por correo o por entregar el argumento personalmente a la oficina del Superintendente de Escuelas del Condado de Maricopa, County School Superintendent, School Elections Office 4041 N. Central Avenue, Suite 1200, Phoenix, AZ 85012; teléfono: (602) 506-3866.
Para ser incluido en el folleto informativo, tal argumento debe ser recibido en la oficina del Superintendente de Escuelas del Condado de Maricopa a las 5:00 de la tarde o antes, el 9 de agosto de 2019. Se tiene que firmar el argumento e incluir el nombre del distrito escolar, el nombre del autor, dirección y número de teléfono. El último día para inscribirse a votar para poder votar en esta elección es el lunes, el 7 de octubre de 2019. Para más información sobre la elección, favor de comunicarse con Nadaburg Unified School District, 32919 Center Street, Wittmann, AZ 85361, teléfono: (623) 388-2100.
Published in the Wickenburg Sun on July 17 & July 24, 2019
