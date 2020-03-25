Notice of a Preliminary Decision to Issue a State Water Quality Certification of a Federal Action
Pursuant to the Clean Water Act (CWA) Section 401 and in accordance with Arizona Administrative Code R18-1-401, the Director of the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) intends to issue a State 401 Water Quality Certification to the following applicant:
Applicant: Maricopa County DOT
Lydia Warnick
2901 W. Durango Street
Phoenix, AZ 85009
Project Name: Vulture Mountain Recreation Area
Project Location: Wickenburg, Arizona
ADEQ LTF No.: 80758
The draft certification is available for public review, Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at ADEQ, 1110 West Washington Street, Records Management Center, Phoenix, Arizona, 85007. In Phoenix, please call (602) 771-4380 or e-mail RecordsCenter@azdeq.gov 24 hours in advance to schedule an appointment to review the file. The draft certification may be viewed online at: http://azdeq.gov/notices/ on the Events and Notices Calendar for the date of this public notice. Persons may submit comments on the proposed action in writing to Rosi Sherrill, Project Manager, ADEQ, Surface Water Section, 1110 West Washington Street, MC5415A-1, Phoenix, AZ 85007 or electronically to sherrill.laurie@azdeq.gov. Comments must include the name, mailing address and e-mail address (if available) of the commenter. Comments must be received by 5:00 pm on April 17, 2020.
ADEQ will take reasonable measures to provide access to department services to individuals with limited ability to speak, write, or understand English and/or to those with disabilities. Requests for language interpretation services or for disability accommodations must be made at least 48 hours in advance by contacting: 7-1-1 for TDD; (602) 771-2215 for Disability Accessibility; or Ian Bingham, Title VI Nondiscrimination Coordinator at (602) 771-4322 or idb@azdeq.gov. Disclaimer: Any ADEQ translation or communication in a language other than English is unofficial.
ADEQ tomará medidas razonables para proveer acceso a los servicios del departamento para personas con capacidad limitada para hablar, escribir o entender Inglés y / o para las personas con discapacidad. Las solicitudes de servicios de interpretación del lenguaje o de alojamiento de discapacidad deben hacerse por lo menos 48 horas de antelación poniéndose en contacto con Ian Bingham, Title VI Nondiscrimination Coordinator al (602) 771-4322 o idb@azdeq.gov. Cualquier traducción o comunicado de ADEQ en un idioma diferente al inglés no es oficial
Published in the Wickenburg Sun March 18, 2020
