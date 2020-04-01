NOTICE
(for publication)
ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION HAVE BEEN
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE
ARIZONA CORPORATION COMMISSION FOR
I
Name: MFrancis Agency, LLC
23065950
II
The address of the known place of business is: 333 N. PENNINGTON DR UNIT 18, CHANDLER AZ 85224
The name and street address of the Statutory Agent: UNITED STAES CORPORATION AGENTS, INC.
17470 N. PACESETTER WAY, SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85255
Agent Mailing Address:
333 N. PENNINGTON DR. UNIT 18, CHANDLER, AZ 85224
Agent Physical Address:
17470 N. PACESETTER WAY, SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85255
Management of the limited liability company is reserved to the members. The names and addresses of each person who are members are: MICHAEL F. CRAHAN 333 N PENNINGTON DR. UNIT 18, CHANDLER, AZ. 85224
Published in The Wickenburg Sun on April 1st, April 8th and April 15th 2020.
NOTICE
(for publication)
ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION HAVE BEEN
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE
ARIZONA CORPORATION COMMISSION FOR
I
Name: LIL’ FLIPPERZ, LLC
23063386
II
The address of the known place of business is: 32165 W LULU LANE DR. MARICOPA AZ 85138
The name and street address of the Statutory Agent: RORRI MUNOZ
32165 W LULU LANE DR. MARICOPA AZ 85138
Agent Mailing Address:
32165 W LULU LANE DR. MARICOPA AZ 85138
Agent Physical Address:
32165 W LULU LANE DR. MARICOPA AZ 85138
Management of the limited liability company is reserved to the members. The names and addresses of each person who are members are: LINO MUNOZ-LOZOYA 32165 W LULU LANE DR. MARICOPA AZ 85138
RORRI MUNOZ 32165 W LULU LANE DR. MARICOPA AZ 85138
Published in The Wickenburg Sun on March 25th, April 1st and April 8th 2020.
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ARIZONA
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF MARICOPA
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In the Matter of the Estate of
JILL MARGARET OLIND
(Informal Probate) Case No. PB2020-091318
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT:
1. PERSONAL REPRESENTIVE: DANIELLE M. DAVIS was appointed the Personal Representative of this Estate on February 21st 2020.
Address of the Personal Representative is Danielle M. Davis
8448 E. Keats Ave., Mesa, Az 85209
2. DEADLINE TO MAKE CLAIMS: All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or the claims will be forever barred.
3. NOTICE OF CLAIMS: Claims must be presented by delivering or mailing a written statement of the claim to the Personal Representative, Danielle M. Davis. 8448 E. Keats Ave. Mesa, Az 85209
Dated this March 5th, 2020.
Published in The Wickenburg Sun on March 25th, April 1st and April 8th 2020.
NOTICE
(for publication)
ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION HAVE BEEN
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE
ARIZONA CORPORATION COMMISSION FOR
I
Name: WE FLIP HOMES, LLC
23071336
II
The address of the known place of business is: 20812 N 100TH LANE, PEORIA, AZ 85382
The name and street address of the Statutory Agent is:
ANDREW PLUDOWSKI
20812 N. 100TH LANE, PEORIA, AZ 85382
III
Management of the limited liability company is vested in a manager or managers. The names and addresses of each person who is a manager AND each member who owns a twenty percent or greater interest in the capital or profits of the limited liability company are: ANDREW PLUDOWSKI
20812 N. 100TH LANE, PEORIA, AZ 85382
NICOLE CAVASINI
20812 N 100TH LANE, PEORIA, AZ 85382
Published in The Wickenburg Sun on March 25th, April 1st, and April 8th, 2020
PUBLIC NOTICE:KHOV-FM. 105.1
On March 25, 2020, an application was filed with the Federal Communications Commission for consent to transfer control of the license of KHOV-FM, 105.1 Wickenburg, AZ from Shareholders of Univision Holdings, Inc. (Transferor) to New Shareholders of Univision Holdings, Inc. (Transferee). A copy of the application and related material is available for public inspection at www.fcc.gov.
The current 10 percent or greater Shareholders of Univision Holdings, Inc. are: SCG Investment II, LLC and Multimedia Telecom S.A. de C.V.
Following the transfer, the 10 percent or greater shareholders of Univision Holdings, Inc. and their officers and directors will be: ForgeLight Univision Holdings LLC, ForgeLight (United) Investors, LLC, ForgeLight (United) Investors MM, LLC , ForgeLight (United) Investors SM, LLC, WCD Services LLC, Wade Davis, Searchlight III UTD, L.P., Searchlight III UTD GP, LLC, Searchlight Capital Partners III GP, L.P., Searchlight Capital Partners III GP, LLC, Eric Zinterhofer, Erol Uzumeri, Oliver Haarmann, Ralf Ackermann, Andrew Claerhart, Francois Dekker, Andrew Frey, Darren Glatt, Thomas Hendrick, Albert Shin, Timothy Austin, Phil Bacal, Christopher Cruz, Heber Ramos de Freitas, Giles Marshall, Nicolo Zanotto, John Yantsulis, Emily Melchior, Nadir Nurmohamed, Multimedia Telecom, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Bissagio, S.A de C.V., Grupo Telesistema, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Televisa, S.A.B., The Azcárraga Trust, Emilio Fernando Azcárraga Jean, Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega, Alberto Baillères González, José Antonio Chedraui Eguía, Francisco José Chévez Robelo, Jon Feltheimer, Guillermo García Naranjo, José Luis Fernández Fernández, Salvi Rafael Folch Viadero, Michael Thomas Fries, Bernardo Gómez Martínez, Roberto Hernández Ramírez, Enrique Krauze Kleinbort, Lorenzo Alejandro Mendoza Giménez, Fernando Senderos Mestre, Enrique Francisco José Senior Hernández, Eduardo Tricio Haro, David M. Zaslav, Marcos Eduardo Galperin, Carlos Hank González, Herbert Allen III, Félix José Araujo Ramírez, Joaquín Balcárcel Santa Cruz, Julio Barba Hurtado, Leopoldo Gómez González Blanco, Jorge Agustín Lutteroth Echegoyen, Alberto Javier Montiel Castellanos, Raúl Morales Medrano, Guadalupe Phillips Margain, Carlos Ferreiro Rivas, José Antonio Lara del Olmo, Luis Alejandro Bustos Olivares, José Antonio García González, and Armando Javier Martínez Benítez
