IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ARIZONA
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF MARICOPA
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In the Matter of the Estate of
GERALD JAMES BARR
(Informal Probate) Case No. PB2019-000509
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT:
1. PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: LORI A. KIDD, was appointed the Personal Representative of this Estate on February 1st 2019.
Address of the Personal Representative is c/o Andre Carman Esq.
246 S. Cortez St., Prescott, Az 86303
2. DEADLINE TO MAKE CLAIMS: All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or the claims will be forever barred.
3. NOTICE OF CLAIMS: Claims must be presented by delivering or mailing a written statement of the claim to the Personal Representative, c/o Andre Carman, Esq. 246 S. Cortez St., Prescott, Az 86303
Dated this October 1st 2019.
Published in The Wickenburg Sun on October 23rd, 30th, and November 6th, 2019.
NOTICE
(for publication)
ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION HAVE BEEN
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE
ARIZONA CORPORATION COMMISSION FOR
I
Name: RICHELLE HOOPER, PLLC
23022045
II
The address of the known place of business is: 5101 W GLENVIEW PL., CHANDLER, AZ 85226
The name and street address of the Statutory Agent: RICHELLE HOOPER
5101 W GLENVIEW PL., CHANDLER, AZ 85226
Agent Mailing Address:
5101 W GLENVIEW PL., CHANDLER, AZ 85226
Agent Physical Address:
5101 W GLENVIEW PL., CHANDLER, AZ 85226
Management of the limited liability company is reserved to the members. The names and addresses of each person who are members are: RICHELLE HOOPER 5101 W GLENVIEW PL., CHANDLER, AZ 85226
Published in The Wickenburg Sun on October 9th, 16th, and 23rd, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.