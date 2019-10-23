IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ARIZONA

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF MARICOPA

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In the Matter of the Estate of

GERALD JAMES BARR

(Informal Probate) Case No. PB2019-000509

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT:

1.    PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:             LORI A. KIDD, was appointed the Personal Representative of this Estate on February 1st 2019.  

Address of the Personal Representative is c/o Andre Carman Esq.  

246 S. Cortez St., Prescott, Az 86303

2.    DEADLINE TO MAKE CLAIMS: All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or the claims will be forever barred.

3.    NOTICE OF CLAIMS: Claims must be presented by delivering or mailing a written statement of the claim to the Personal Representative, c/o Andre Carman, Esq.  246 S. Cortez St., Prescott, Az 86303

Dated this October 1st 2019.

Published in The Wickenburg Sun on  October 23rd, 30th, and November 6th, 2019.

NOTICE

(for publication)

ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION HAVE BEEN

FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE

ARIZONA CORPORATION COMMISSION FOR

I

Name: RICHELLE HOOPER,  PLLC

23022045

II    

The address of the known place of business is: 5101 W GLENVIEW PL., CHANDLER, AZ 85226

The name and street address of the Statutory Agent: RICHELLE HOOPER

5101 W GLENVIEW PL., CHANDLER, AZ 85226

Agent Mailing Address:

5101 W GLENVIEW PL., CHANDLER, AZ 85226

Agent Physical Address:

5101 W GLENVIEW PL., CHANDLER, AZ 85226

Management of the limited liability company is reserved to the members.  The names and addresses of each person who are members are: RICHELLE HOOPER              5101 W GLENVIEW PL., CHANDLER, AZ 85226

Published in The Wickenburg Sun on October 9th, 16th, and 23rd, 2019.

