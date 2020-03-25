IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ARIZONA

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF MARICOPA

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In the Matter of the Estate of

JILL MARGARET OLIND

(Informal Probate) Case No. PB2020-091318

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT:

1.    PERSONAL REPRESENTIVE: DANIELLE M. DAVIS was appointed the Personal Representative of this Estate on February 21st 2020.  

Address of the Personal Representative is  Danielle M. Davis

8448 E. Keats Ave., Mesa, Az 85209

2.    DEADLINE TO MAKE CLAIMS: All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or the claims will be forever barred.

3.    NOTICE OF CLAIMS: Claims must be presented by delivering or mailing a written statement of the claim to the Personal Representative, Danielle M. Davis.  8448 E. Keats Ave. Mesa, Az 85209

Dated this March 5th, 2020.

Published in The Wickenburg Sun on  March 25th, April 1st and April 8th 2020.

NOTICE

(for publication)

ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION HAVE BEEN

FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE

ARIZONA CORPORATION COMMISSION FOR

I

Name: LIL’ FLIPPERZ, LLC

23063386

II    

The address of the known place of business is: 32165 W LULU LANE DR. MARICOPA AZ 85138

The name and street address of the Statutory Agent: RORRI MUNOZ

32165 W LULU LANE DR. MARICOPA AZ 85138

Agent Mailing Address:

32165 W LULU LANE DR. MARICOPA AZ 85138

Agent Physical Address:

32165 W LULU LANE DR. MARICOPA AZ 85138

Management of the limited liability company is reserved to the members.  The names and addresses of each person who are members are: LINO MUNOZ-LOZOYA 32165 W LULU LANE DR. MARICOPA AZ 85138

RORRI MUNOZ 32165 W LULU LANE DR. MARICOPA AZ 85138

Published in The Wickenburg Sun on March 25th, April 1st and April 8th  2020.

NOTICE

(for publication)

ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION HAVE BEEN

FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE

ARIZONA CORPORATION COMMISSION FOR

I

Name: WE FILE HOMES, LLC

23071336

II

The address of the known place of business is: 20812 N 100TH LANE, PEORIA, AZ 85382

The name and street address of the Statutory Agent is:

ANDREW PLUDOWSKI

20812 N. 100TH LANE, PEORIA, AZ 85382

III

Management of the limited liability company is vested in a manager or managers.  The names and addresses of each person who is a manager AND each member who owns a twenty percent or greater interest in the capital or profits of the limited liability company are:  ANDREW PLUDOWSKI

20812 N. 100TH LANE, PEORIA, AZ 85382

NICOLE CAVASINI

20812 N 100TH LANE, PEORIA, AZ 85382

Published in The Wickenburg Sun on March 25th, April 1st, and April 8th, 2020

