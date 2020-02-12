NOTICE
(for publication)
ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION HAVE BEEN
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE
ARIZONA CORPORATION COMMISSION FOR
I
Name: Community Handyman Service, LLC
23053644
II
The address of the known place of business is: 23722 CANNON DRIVE, CONGRESS, AZ 85332
The name and street address of the Statutory Agent: FRANK FAY 23722 CANNON DRIVE, CONGRESS, AZ 85332
Agent Mailing Address:
PO BOX 786, CONGRESS, AZ 85332
Agent Physical Address:
23722 CANNON DRIVE, CONGRESS, AZ 85332
Management of the limited liability company is reserved to the members. The names and addresses of each person who are members are: FRANK GERALD FAY JR.
PO BOX 786, CONGRESS, AZ 85332
Published in The Wickenburg Sun on January 29th, February 5th, and 12th, 2020.
