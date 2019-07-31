Public Notices
NOTICE
(for publication)
ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION HAVE BEEN
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE
ARIZONA CORPORATION COMMISSION FOR
I
Name: LEASE END DEPARTMENT, LLC
1988136
II
The address of the known place of business is: 1038 E. CULLUMBER ST., GILBERT, AZ 85234
The name and street address of the Statutory Agent: PAUL W JONES
Agent Mailing Address:
1038 E. CULLUMBER ST., GILBERT, AZ 85234
Agent Physical Address:
1038 E. CULLUMBER ST., GILBERT, AZ 85234
Management of the limited liability company is reserved to the members. The names and addresses of each person who are members are: PAUL JONES 1038 E. CULLUMBER ST., GILBERT, AZ 85234
CALLIE LARSEN
1038 E. CULLUMBER ST., GILBERT, AZ 85234
MILLENNIUM AUTO SALES LLC
1038 E. CULLUMBER ST., GILBERT, AZ 85234
Published in The Wickenburg Sun on July 17th July 24th and July 31st 2019.
