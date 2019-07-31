Public Notices

NOTICE

(for publication)

ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION HAVE BEEN

FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE

ARIZONA CORPORATION COMMISSION FOR

I

Name: LEASE END DEPARTMENT, LLC

1988136

II    

The address of the known place of business is: 1038 E. CULLUMBER ST., GILBERT, AZ 85234

The name and street address of the Statutory Agent:  PAUL W JONES

Agent Mailing Address:

1038 E. CULLUMBER ST., GILBERT, AZ 85234

Agent Physical Address:

1038 E. CULLUMBER ST., GILBERT, AZ 85234

Management of the limited liability company is reserved to the members.  The names and addresses of each person who are members are: PAUL JONES                            1038 E. CULLUMBER ST., GILBERT, AZ 85234

CALLIE LARSEN

1038 E. CULLUMBER ST., GILBERT, AZ 85234

MILLENNIUM AUTO SALES LLC

1038 E. CULLUMBER ST., GILBERT, AZ 85234

Published in The Wickenburg Sun on July 17th July 24th and July 31st 2019.

