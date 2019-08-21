Beginning with this week’s session, all proceedings of the Town Council from now on will be electronically recorded and taped, and the vote of councilmen on all motions will be flashed on a large bulletin board in plain view of everyone in council chambers - a bright yellow light for yes and a bright red light for no. Viewing the new board are (left to right) the board’s creator Retired Air Force General Maury Beach of Country Club Park, Town Secretary Stella Fritts, and Town Clerk Arthur Woelffer.