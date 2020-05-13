TOWN OF WICKENBURG ADOPTION OF BUDGET FOR FY 2020-21 AND ADOPTION OF PROPERTY TAX LEVY PUBLIC NOTICE
In compliance with A.R.S. §42-17103, the Town of Wickenburg is notifying Wickenburg residents of its intention to conduct two Public Hearings on Monday, June 1, 2020 during the regular Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Wickenburg Town Hall located at 155 North Tegner Street, Suite A, Wickenburg, Arizona 85390. These public hearings shall be held to consider: 1) the property tax levy for fiscal year 2020-21 which may be increased over the current levy; and 2) the final budget for fiscal year 2020-21.
On the same date of Monday, June 1, 2020, immediately following the Regular Meeting of the Wickenburg Common Council, said Council shall convene into a Special Meeting to adopt the Final Budget for fiscal year 2020-21 pursuant to A.R.S. §42-17105.
The property tax levy shall be adopted at a regular meeting of the Wickenburg Common Council scheduled for Monday, June 15, 2020 at 5:30 p.m., in the Council Chambers at the above address.
Those interested in examining the Proposed Final Budget may do so at the Wickenburg Town Hall located at 155 North Tegner Street, Suite A, Wickenburg, Arizona 85390; online at the Wickenburg Municipal Library located at 164 East Apache Street, Wickenburg, AZ 85390, or on our website at http://ci.wickenburg.az.us/
ATTEST:
Amy Brown, Town Clerk
Published in the Wickenburg Sun. May 13th, 20th, and 27th, 2020.
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ARIZONA
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF MARICOPA
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In the Matter of the Estate of
ERNESTINE R. SALDATE
(Informal Probate) Case No. PB2020-001684
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT:
1. PERSONAL REPRESENTIVE: ERNESTINE MCNULTY was appointed the Personal Representative of this Estate on April 16th 2020.
Address of the Personal Representative is c/o Klauer & Curdie, 3509 East Shea Blvd., Suite 117, Phoenix, Az 85028
2. DEADLINE TO MAKE CLAIMS: All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or the claims will be forever barred.
3. NOTICE OF CLAIMS: Claims must be presented by delivering or mailing a written statement of the claim to the Personal Representative, c/o Klauer & Curdie, 3509 East Shea Blvd., Suite 117, Phoenix, Az 85028
Dated this April 20th, 2020.
Published in The Wickenburg Sun on April 29th, May 6th and May 13th, 2020.
