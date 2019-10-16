NOTICE
(for publication)
ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION HAVE BEEN
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE
ARIZONA CORPORATION COMMISSION FOR
I
Name: RICHELLE HOOPER, PLLC
23022045
II
The address of the known place of business is: 5101 W GLENVIEW PL., CHANDLER, AZ 85226
The name and street address of the Statutory Agent: RICHELLE HOOPER
5101 W GLENVIEW PL., CHANDLER, AZ 85226
Agent Mailing Address:
5101 W GLENVIEW PL., CHANDLER, AZ 85226
Agent Physical Address:
5101 W GLENVIEW PL., CHANDLER, AZ 85226
Management of the limited liability company is reserved to the members. The names and addresses of each person who are members are: RICHELLE HOOPER 5101 W GLENVIEW PL., CHANDLER, AZ 85226
Published in The Wickenburg Sun on October 9th, 16th, and 23rd, 2019.
NOTICE
(for publication)
ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION HAVE BEEN
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE
ARIZONA CORPORATION COMMISSION FOR
I
Name: TEMPE 69, LLC
23019047
II
The address of the known place of business is: 1534 E. Victor Hugo Ave., Phoenix, Az 85022
The name and street address of the Statutory Agent is:
Pamela Chan, 1534 E. Victor Hugo Ave., Phoenix Az 85022
III
Management of the limited liability company is vested in a manager or managers. The names and addresses of each person who is a manager AND each member who owns a twenty percent or greater interest in the capital or profits of the limited liability company are: Chan Living Trust
1534 E. Victor Hugo Ave., Phoenix, Az 85022
Published in The Wickenburg Sun on October 2nd, 9th,16th 2019
NOTICE
(for publication)
ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION HAVE BEEN
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE
ARIZONA CORPORATION COMMISSION FOR
I
Name: LUXURY AUTO WAREHOUSE, LLC
23022003
II
The address of the known place of business is: 1333 E. LAS PALMARITAS DR., PHOENIX, AZ 85020
The name and street address of the Statutory Agent: MATHEW DRESP 1333 E. LAS PALMARITAS DR., PHOENIX, AZ 85020
Agent Mailing Address:
1333 E. LAS PALMARITAS DR., PHOENIX, AZ 85020
Agent Physical Address:
1333 E. LAS PALMARITAS DR., PHOENIX, AZ 85020
Management of the limited liability company is reserved to the members. The names and addresses of each person who are members are: MATHEW DRESP 1333 E. LAS PALMARITAS DR., PHOENIX, AZ 85020
Published in The Wickenburg Sun on October 2nd, 9th, and 16th, 2019.
NOTICE
(for publication)
ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION HAVE BEEN
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE
ARIZONA CORPORATION COMMISSION FOR
I
Name: EDMUNDS AUTOMOTIVE REPAIR, LLC
23017531
II
The address of the known place of business is: 31910 N 169th Avenue, Surprise Az 85387
The name and street address of the Statutory Agent is:
John Edmunds
31910 N 169th Avenue
Surprise Az 85387
III
Management of the limited liability company is vested in a manager or managers. The names and addresses of each person who is a manager AND each member who owns a twenty percent or greater interest in the capital or profits of the limited liability company are: John Edmunds
31910 N 169th Avenue,
Surprise Az 85387
Published in The Wickenburg Sun on October 2nd, 9th,16th 2019
NOTICE
(for publication)
ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION HAVE BEEN
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE
ARIZONA CORPORATION COMMISSION FOR
I
Name: ROCKIN T EQUINE DENTAL SERVICES, LLC
1997879
II
The address of the known place of business is: 31910 N 169th Avenue, Surprise Az 85387
The name and street address of the Statutory Agent is:
Tarin B. Robinson
31910 N 169th Avenue
Surprise Az 85387
III
Management of the limited liability company is vested in a manager or managers. The names and addresses of each person who is a manager AND each member who owns a twenty percent or greater interest in the capital or profits of the limited liability company are: Tarin B. Robinson
31910 N 169th Avenue,
Surprise Az 85387
Published in The Wickenburg Sun on October 2nd, 9th,16th
Nondiscrimination Statement
The Table Top Telephone Company, Inc is a recipient of federal financial assistance from the Rural Utilities Service, an agency of the US Department of Agriculture.
In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, gender identity (including gender expression), sexual orientation, disability, age, marital status, family/parental status, income derived from a public assistance program, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity, in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA (not all bases apply to all programs). Remedies and complaint filing deadlines vary by program or incident.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the responsible Agency or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program discrimination complaint, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at:
http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html
and at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call
(866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:
(1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights
1400 Independence Avenue, SW
Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;
(2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or
(3) email: program.intake@usda.gov.
USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.
(December 15, 2017)
Published in The Wickenburg Sun on October16th, 2019.
Declaración de no Discriminación
Por Table Top Telephone Company, Inc.
De acuerdo con la ley federal de derechos civiles y las reglamentaciones y politicas de derechos civiles del Departamento de Agricultura de Estados Unidos (US Department of Agriculture, USDA), se prohibe al USDA, sus agencies, oficinas y empleados, e instituciones que participan o administran los programas del USDA, discriminar por motivos de raza, color, origen nacional, religión, género, identidad de género (incluidas las expresiones de género), orientación sexual, discapacidad, edad, estado civil, estado familiar/parental, ingresos derivados de un programa de asistencia pública, creencias politicas, o reprimendas o represalias por actividades previas sobre derechos civiles, en cualquier programa o actividad llevados a cabo o financiados por el USDA (no todas las bases se aplican a todos los programas). Las fechas limite para la presentación de remedios y denuncias varian según el programa o el incidente.
Las personas con discapacidades que requieran medios alternativos de comunicación para obtener información sobre el programa (por ej., Braille, letra grande, cinta de audio, lenguaje Americano de señas, etc.) deberán comunicarse con las Agencia responsable o con el Centro TARGET del USDA al (202) 720-2600 (voz y TTY) o comunicarse con el USDA a través del Servicio Federal de Transmisiones al (800) 877-8339. Asimismo, se puede disponer de información del programa en otros idiomas además de inglés.
Para presenter una denuncia por discriminación en el programa, complete el Formulario de denuncias por discriminación en el program del USDA, AD-3027, que se encuentra en liea en http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint filing cust.html, o en cualquier oficinas del USDA, o escribe una carta dirigida al USDA e incluya en las carta toda la información solicitada en el formulario. Para solicitor una copia del formulario de denuncias, llame al (866) 632-9992. Envie us formulario completado o su carta al USDA por los siguientes medios:
correo: U.S. Department of Agriculture,
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights,
1400 Independence Avenue, SW
Washington, D.C. 20250-9410
fax: (202) 690-7742; o
correo electrónico: program.intake@usda.gov
El Departamento de Agricultura de Estado Unidos (USDA) es un proveedor, empleador y prestador que ofrece ingualdad de oportunidades
Published in The Wickenburg Sun on October 16th, 2019.
