NOTICE

(for publication)

ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION HAVE BEEN

FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE

ARIZONA CORPORATION COMMISSION FOR

I

Name: TEMPE 69, LLC

23019047

II

The address of the known place of business is: 1534 E. Victor Hugo Ave., Phoenix, Az 85022

The name and street address of the Statutory Agent is:

Pamela Chan, 1534 E. Victor Hugo Ave., Phoenix Az 85022

III

Management of the limited liability company is vested in a manager or managers.  The names and addresses of each person who is a manager AND each member who owns a twenty percent or greater interest in the capital or profits of the limited liability company are:  Chan Living Trust

1534 E. Victor Hugo Ave., Phoenix, Az 85022

Published in The Wickenburg Sun on  October 2nd, 9th,16th 2019

SUPERIOR COURT OF   ARIZONA IN MARICOPA COUNTY

Case Number: CV2019-004886

APPLICATION FOR CHANGE OF NAME FOR A MINOR CHILD SUPERIOR COURT OF ARIZONA IN MARICOPA COUNTY:    

In the Matter of: Wrennie Carmelo Thomas, A Minor STATEMENTS TO THE COURT, UNDER OATH OR AFFIRMATION 1. INFORMATION ABOUT ME, THE APPLICANT Maria Del Carmen Quinn, 10440 W Monterosa St, Maricopa County Date of Birth: 11-08-1979, 1. Place of Birth: Culiacan Sinaloa Mexico 2. INFORMATION ABOUT THE MINOR FOR WHOM THIS NAME CHANGE IS REQUESTED: Name as it appears on the Birth Certificate: Wrennie Carmelo Thomas, Relation to Applicant: Mother County of Residence: Maricopa Date of Birth: 08-14-2013.  Place of Birth: Phoenix, Arizona New Name Requested: Carmelo Quinn-Gutierrez 3. I ASK THAT THE BIRTH RECORDS BE CHANGED TO REFLECT THE NEW NAME LISTED ABOVE. ADDITIONAL STATEMENTS I understand that this name change does not establish paternity and will not cause a father’s name to be added to a birth certificate. This application is made solely for the best interest of the minor child named above. It will not release the person from any obligations incurred or harm any rights of property or action in any original name. UNDER OATH OR BY AFFIRMATION I swear or affirm under penalty of perjury that the contents of this document are true and correct to the best of my knowledge and belief. Date: 7-16-2019 JEFF FINE, CLERK OF THE SUPERIOR COURT.

Published in the Wickenburg Sun. September 18th, 25th, 2019. October 2nd and 9th, 2019

NOTICE

(for publication)

ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION HAVE BEEN

FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE

ARIZONA CORPORATION COMMISSION FOR

I

Name: LUXURY AUTO WAREHOUSE, LLC

23022003

II    

The address of the known place of business is: 1333 E. LAS PALMARITAS DR., PHOENIX, AZ 85020

The name and street address of the Statutory Agent: MATHEW DRESP                 1333 E. LAS PALMARITAS DR., PHOENIX, AZ 85020

Agent Mailing Address:

1333 E. LAS PALMARITAS DR., PHOENIX, AZ 85020

Agent Physical Address:

1333 E. LAS PALMARITAS DR., PHOENIX, AZ 85020

Management of the limited liability company is reserved to the members.  The names and addresses of each person who are members are: MATHEW DRESP 1333 E. LAS PALMARITAS DR., PHOENIX, AZ 85020

Published in The Wickenburg Sun on October 2nd, 9th, and 16th, 2019.

NOTICE

(for publication)

ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION HAVE BEEN

FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE

ARIZONA CORPORATION COMMISSION FOR

I

Name:  EDMUNDS AUTOMOTIVE REPAIR, LLC

23017531

II

The address of the known place of business is: 31910 N 169th Avenue, Surprise Az 85387

The name and street address of the Statutory Agent is:

John Edmunds

31910 N 169th Avenue

Surprise Az 85387

III

Management of the limited liability company is vested in a manager or managers.  The names and addresses of each person who is a manager AND each member who owns a twenty percent or greater interest in the capital or profits of the limited liability company are:  John Edmunds

31910 N 169th Avenue,

Surprise Az 85387

Published in The Wickenburg Sun on  October 2nd, 9th,16th, 2019.

NOTICE

(for publication)

ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION HAVE BEEN

FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE

ARIZONA CORPORATION COMMISSION FOR

I

Name: ROCKIN T EQUINE DENTAL SERVICES, LLC

1997879

II

The address of the known place of business is: 31910 N 169th Avenue, Surprise Az 85387

The name and street address of the Statutory Agent is:

Tarin B. Robinson

31910 N 169th Avenue

Surprise Az 85387

III

Management of the limited liability company is vested in a manager or managers.  The names and addresses of each person who is a manager AND each member who owns a twenty percent or greater interest in the capital or profits of the limited liability company are:  Tarin B. Robinson

31910 N 169th Avenue,

Surprise Az 85387

Published in The Wickenburg Sun on October 2nd, 9th,16th, 2019.

