NOTICE
(for publication)
ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION HAVE BEEN
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE
ARIZONA CORPORATION COMMISSION FOR
I
Name: TEMPE 69, LLC
23019047
II
The address of the known place of business is: 1534 E. Victor Hugo Ave., Phoenix, Az 85022
The name and street address of the Statutory Agent is:
Pamela Chan, 1534 E. Victor Hugo Ave., Phoenix Az 85022
III
Management of the limited liability company is vested in a manager or managers. The names and addresses of each person who is a manager AND each member who owns a twenty percent or greater interest in the capital or profits of the limited liability company are: Chan Living Trust
1534 E. Victor Hugo Ave., Phoenix, Az 85022
Published in The Wickenburg Sun on October 2nd, 9th,16th 2019
SUPERIOR COURT OF ARIZONA IN MARICOPA COUNTY
Case Number: CV2019-004886
APPLICATION FOR CHANGE OF NAME FOR A MINOR CHILD SUPERIOR COURT OF ARIZONA IN MARICOPA COUNTY:
In the Matter of: Wrennie Carmelo Thomas, A Minor STATEMENTS TO THE COURT, UNDER OATH OR AFFIRMATION 1. INFORMATION ABOUT ME, THE APPLICANT Maria Del Carmen Quinn, 10440 W Monterosa St, Maricopa County Date of Birth: 11-08-1979, 1. Place of Birth: Culiacan Sinaloa Mexico 2. INFORMATION ABOUT THE MINOR FOR WHOM THIS NAME CHANGE IS REQUESTED: Name as it appears on the Birth Certificate: Wrennie Carmelo Thomas, Relation to Applicant: Mother County of Residence: Maricopa Date of Birth: 08-14-2013. Place of Birth: Phoenix, Arizona New Name Requested: Carmelo Quinn-Gutierrez 3. I ASK THAT THE BIRTH RECORDS BE CHANGED TO REFLECT THE NEW NAME LISTED ABOVE. ADDITIONAL STATEMENTS I understand that this name change does not establish paternity and will not cause a father’s name to be added to a birth certificate. This application is made solely for the best interest of the minor child named above. It will not release the person from any obligations incurred or harm any rights of property or action in any original name. UNDER OATH OR BY AFFIRMATION I swear or affirm under penalty of perjury that the contents of this document are true and correct to the best of my knowledge and belief. Date: 7-16-2019 JEFF FINE, CLERK OF THE SUPERIOR COURT.
Published in the Wickenburg Sun. September 18th, 25th, 2019. October 2nd and 9th, 2019
NOTICE
(for publication)
ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION HAVE BEEN
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE
ARIZONA CORPORATION COMMISSION FOR
I
Name: LUXURY AUTO WAREHOUSE, LLC
23022003
II
The address of the known place of business is: 1333 E. LAS PALMARITAS DR., PHOENIX, AZ 85020
The name and street address of the Statutory Agent: MATHEW DRESP 1333 E. LAS PALMARITAS DR., PHOENIX, AZ 85020
Agent Mailing Address:
1333 E. LAS PALMARITAS DR., PHOENIX, AZ 85020
Agent Physical Address:
1333 E. LAS PALMARITAS DR., PHOENIX, AZ 85020
Management of the limited liability company is reserved to the members. The names and addresses of each person who are members are: MATHEW DRESP 1333 E. LAS PALMARITAS DR., PHOENIX, AZ 85020
Published in The Wickenburg Sun on October 2nd, 9th, and 16th, 2019.
NOTICE
(for publication)
ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION HAVE BEEN
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE
ARIZONA CORPORATION COMMISSION FOR
I
Name: EDMUNDS AUTOMOTIVE REPAIR, LLC
23017531
II
The address of the known place of business is: 31910 N 169th Avenue, Surprise Az 85387
The name and street address of the Statutory Agent is:
John Edmunds
31910 N 169th Avenue
Surprise Az 85387
III
Management of the limited liability company is vested in a manager or managers. The names and addresses of each person who is a manager AND each member who owns a twenty percent or greater interest in the capital or profits of the limited liability company are: John Edmunds
31910 N 169th Avenue,
Surprise Az 85387
Published in The Wickenburg Sun on October 2nd, 9th,16th, 2019.
NOTICE
(for publication)
ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION HAVE BEEN
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE
ARIZONA CORPORATION COMMISSION FOR
I
Name: ROCKIN T EQUINE DENTAL SERVICES, LLC
1997879
II
The address of the known place of business is: 31910 N 169th Avenue, Surprise Az 85387
The name and street address of the Statutory Agent is:
Tarin B. Robinson
31910 N 169th Avenue
Surprise Az 85387
III
Management of the limited liability company is vested in a manager or managers. The names and addresses of each person who is a manager AND each member who owns a twenty percent or greater interest in the capital or profits of the limited liability company are: Tarin B. Robinson
31910 N 169th Avenue,
Surprise Az 85387
Published in The Wickenburg Sun on October 2nd, 9th,16th, 2019.
