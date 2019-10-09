NOTICE
NOTICE
ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION HAVE BEEN
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE
ARIZONA CORPORATION COMMISSION FOR
I
Name: RICHELLE HOOPER, PLLC
23022045
II
The address of the known place of business is: 5101 W GLENVIEW PL., CHANDLER, AZ 85226
The name and street address of the Statutory Agent: RICHELLE HOOPER
5101 W GLENVIEW PL., CHANDLER, AZ 85226
Agent Mailing Address:
5101 W GLENVIEW PL., CHANDLER, AZ 85226
Agent Physical Address:
5101 W GLENVIEW PL., CHANDLER, AZ 85226
Management of the limited liability company is reserved to the members. The names and addresses of each person who are members are: RICHELLE HOOPER 5101 W GLENVIEW PL., CHANDLER, AZ 85226
Published in The Wickenburg Sun on October 9th, 16th, and 23rd, 2019.
SUPERIOR COURT OF ARIZONA IN MARICOPA COUNTY
Case Number: CV2019-004886
APPLICATION FOR CHANGE OF NAME FOR A MINOR CHILD SUPERIOR COURT OF ARIZONA IN MARICOPA COUNTY:
In the Matter of: Wrennie Carmelo Thomas, A Minor STATEMENTS TO THE COURT, UNDER OATH OR AFFIRMATION 1. INFORMATION ABOUT ME, THE APPLICANT Maria Del Carmen Quinn, 10440 W Monterosa St, Maricopa County Date of Birth: 11-08-1979, 1. Place of Birth: Culiacan Sinaloa Mexico 2. INFORMATION ABOUT THE MINOR FOR WHOM THIS NAME CHANGE IS REQUESTED: Name as it appears on the Birth Certificate: Wrennie Carmelo Thomas, Relation to Applicant: Mother County of Residence: Maricopa Date of Birth: 08-14-2013. Place of Birth: Phoenix, Arizona New Name Requested: Carmelo Quinn-Gutierrez 3. I ASK THAT THE BIRTH RECORDS BE CHANGED TO REFLECT THE NEW NAME LISTED ABOVE. ADDITIONAL STATEMENTS I understand that this name change does not establish paternity and will not cause a father’s name to be added to a birth certificate. This application is made solely for the best interest of the minor child named above. It will not release the person from any obligations incurred or harm any rights of property or action in any original name. UNDER OATH OR BY AFFIRMATION I swear or affirm under penalty of perjury that the contents of this document are true and correct to the best of my knowledge and belief. Date: 7-16-2019 JEFF FINE, CLERK OF THE SUPERIOR COURT.
Published in the Wickenburg Sun. September 18th, 25th, 2019. October 2nd and 9th, 2019
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
AX-19-02
Kropf Annexation
Public notice is hereby given pursuant to A.R.S. §9-471(A)(3) that the Town of Wickenburg, Arizona has filed in the offices of the Yavapai County Recorder a blank petition relating to this proposed annexation by the Town. The petition sets forth a description and accurate map of the exterior boundaries of territory proposed to be annexed. The Territory proposed to be annexed is described as follows:
The following Parcel of Land situated in a portion of the east half of Section 29, Township 8 North, Range 5 West, Gila and Salt River meridian, Yavapai County, Arizona, Parcel 1 and Parcel 2 as shown on a map entitled “MINOR LAND DIVISON AND EASEMENT SURVEY MAP L.S. BOOK 70, PAGE 110” filed with the recorder of Yavapai County in reception number 2017-0058867, bounded and described as follows:
Beginning at most northerly corner of the lands now or formerly of Lucille Kaslauskas as described in deed recorded with the Recorder of Yavapai County in Book 2480 at Page 252, said point being on the southwesterly side of U.S. Highway 89/93;
Thence S60°05’32”E 1477.53 feet;
Thence S29°06’05W 1884.56 feet to an iron pipe with tag #43676;
Thence S55°25’46”W 334.04 feet to the true point of beginning;
Thence continuing S55°25’46”W 1665.56 feet;
Thence N00°10’27”W 548.07 feet;
Thence N55°25’46”E 1464.08 feet;
Thence S21°07’27”E 464.99 feet to the true point of beginning.
Containing 16.246 acres of land, more or less.
A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD on MONDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2019 AT 5:30 P.M. in the Town Council Chambers at the Wickenburg Municipal Center, 155 North Tegner Street, Wickenburg, Arizona. At the time of the hearing, the Council will discuss the annexation proposal and invite members of the public to participate. Following the public hearing, if owners of one-half or more in value of the real and personal property and more than one-half of the persons owning real and personal property that would be subject to taxation by the town in the event of annexation, sign and present a petition(s) in writing to the Town Council, the Council will adopt an Ordinance annexing the territory into the Town of Wickenburg.
Davis Coughanour, Community Development & Neighborhood Services
Published in the Wickenburg Sun, October 9th, 2019
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
AX-19-01
Moore Annexation
Public notice is hereby given pursuant to A.R.S. §9-471(A)(3) that the Town of Wickenburg, Arizona has filed in the offices of the Yavapai County Recorder a blank petition relating to this proposed annexation by the Town. The petition sets forth a description and accurate map of the exterior boundaries of territory proposed to be annexed. The Territory proposed to be annexed is described as follows:
The following Parcel of Land situated in a portion of the south half of Section 14, and the northwest quarter of Section 23, Township 8 North, Range 5 West, Gila and Salt River meridian, Yavapai County, Arizona, Parcel 17, Parcel 18 and Parcel 19 as shown on a map entitled “AMENDED MAP L.S. 65/93 DEPENDENT RESURVEY AND SEGREGATION” filed with the Recorder of Yavapai County in Book 84, Page 41 and Page 42, and further described as follows:
The southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of said Section 14;
The west half of the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of said Section 14;
The southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of said Section 14;
The northwest quarter of the northwest quarter of said Section 23.
Containing 140.246 acres of land, more or less.
A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD on MONDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2019 AT 5:30 P.M. in the Town Council Chambers at the Wickenburg Municipal Center, 155 North Tegner Street, Wickenburg, Arizona. At the time of the hearing, the Council will discuss the annexation proposal and invite members of the public to participate. Following the public hearing, if owners of one-half or more in value of the real and personal property and more than one-half of the persons owning real and personal property that would be subject to taxation by the town in the event of annexation, sign and present a petition(s) in writing to the Town Council, the Council will adopt an Ordinance annexing the territory into the Town of Wickenburg.
Davis Coughanour, Community Development & Neighborhood Services
Published in the Wickenburg Sun October 9th, 2019
NOTICE
(for publication)
ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION HAVE BEEN
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE
ARIZONA CORPORATION COMMISSION FOR
I
Name: EDMUNDS AUTOMOTIVE REPAIR, LLC
23017531
II
The address of the known place of business is: 31910 N 169th Avenue, Surprise Az 85387
The name and street address of the Statutory Agent is:
John Edmunds
31910 N 169th Avenue
Surprise Az 85387
III
Management of the limited liability company is vested in a manager or managers. The names and addresses of each person who is a manager AND each member who owns a twenty percent or greater interest in the capital or profits of the limited liability company are: John Edmunds
31910 N 169th Avenue,
Surprise Az 85387
Published in The Wickenburg Sun on October 2nd, 9th,16th 2019
NOTICE
(for publication)
ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION HAVE BEEN
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE
ARIZONA CORPORATION COMMISSION FOR
I
Name: ROCKIN T EQUINE DENTAL SERVICES, LLC
1997879
II
The address of the known place of business is: 31910 N 169th Avenue, Surprise Az 85387
The name and street address of the Statutory Agent is:
Tarin B. Robinson
31910 N 169th Avenue
Surprise Az 85387
III
Management of the limited liability company is vested in a manager or managers. The names and addresses of each person who is a manager AND each member who owns a twenty percent or greater interest in the capital or profits of the limited liability company are: Tarin B. Robinson
31910 N 169th Avenue,
Surprise Az 85387
Published in The Wickenburg Sun on October 2nd, 9th,16th
NOTICE
(for publication)
ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION HAVE BEEN
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE
ARIZONA CORPORATION COMMISSION FOR
I
Name: TEMPE 69, LLC
23019047
II
The address of the known place of business is: 1534 E. Victor Hugo Ave., Phoenix, Az 85022
The name and street address of the Statutory Agent is:
Pamela Chan, 1534 E. Victor Hugo Ave., Phoenix Az 85022
III
Management of the limited liability company is vested in a manager or managers. The names and addresses of each person who is a manager AND each member who owns a twenty percent or greater interest in the capital or profits of the limited liability company are: Chan Living Trust
1534 E. Victor Hugo Ave., Phoenix, Az 85022
Published in The Wickenburg Sun on October 2nd, 9th,16th 2019
NOTICE
(for publication)
ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION HAVE BEEN
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE
ARIZONA CORPORATION COMMISSION FOR
I
Name: LUXURY AUTO WAREHOUSE, LLC
23022003
II
The address of the known place of business is: 1333 E. LAS PALMARITAS DR., PHOENIX, AZ 85020
The name and street address of the Statutory Agent: MATHEW DRESP 1333 E. LAS PALMARITAS DR., PHOENIX, AZ 85020
Agent Mailing Address:
1333 E. LAS PALMARITAS DR., PHOENIX, AZ 85020
Agent Physical Address:
1333 E. LAS PALMARITAS DR., PHOENIX, AZ 85020
Management of the limited liability company is reserved to the members. The names and addresses of each person who are members are: MATHEW DRESP 1333 E. LAS PALMARITAS DR., PHOENIX, AZ 85020
Published in The Wickenburg Sun on October 2nd, 9th, and 16th, 2019.
