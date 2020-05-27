IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ARIZONA
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF YAVAPAI
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In the Matter of the Estate of
ROBERT WAYNE FANKHOUSER
(Informal Probate) Case No. PB2020-00122
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT:
1. PERSONAL REPRESENTIVE: MICHAEL JAMES ROBB was appointed the Personal Representative of this Estate on April 29th, 2020.
Address of the Personal Representative is Michael James Robb
PO Box 1685, Congress, Az 85332
2. DEADLINE TO MAKE CLAIMS: All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or the claims will be forever barred.
3. NOTICE OF CLAIMS: Claims must be presented by delivering or mailing a written statement of the claim to the Personal Representative, Michael James Robb. PO Box 1685, Congress, Az 85332
Dated this April 29th, 2020.
Published in The Wickenburg Sun on May 27th, June 3rd, and June 10th, 2020.
TOWN OF WICKENBURG ADOPTION OF
BUDGET FOR FY 2020-21 AND
ADOPTION OF PROPERTY TAX LEVY
PUBLIC NOTICE
In compliance with A.R.S. §42-17103, the Town of Wickenburg is notifying Wickenburg residents of its intention to conduct two Public Hearings on Monday, June 1, 2020 during the regular Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Wickenburg Town Hall located at 155 North Tegner Street, Suite A, Wickenburg, Arizona 85390. These public hearings shall be held to consider: 1) the property tax levy for fiscal year 2020-21 which may be increased over the current levy; and 2) the final budget for fiscal year 2020-21.
On the same date of Monday, June 1, 2020, immediately following the Regular Meeting of the Wickenburg Common Council, said Council shall convene into a Special Meeting to adopt the Final Budget for fiscal year 2020-21 pursuant to A.R.S. §42-17105.
The property tax levy shall be adopted at a regular meeting of the Wickenburg Common Council scheduled for Monday, June 15, 2020 at 5:30 p.m., in the Council Chambers at the above address.
Those interested in examining the Proposed Final Budget may do so at the Wickenburg Town Hall located at 155 North Tegner Street, Suite A, Wickenburg, Arizona 85390; online at the Wickenburg Municipal Library located at 164 East Apache Street, Wickenburg, AZ 85390, or on our website at http://ci.wickenburg.az.us/
ATTEST:
Amy Brown, Town Clerk
Published in the Wickenburg Sun. May 13th, 20th, and 27th, 2020.
Cox is currently negotiating with E.W. Scripps
Company, owner of ABC – KNXV, Antenna TV –
KNXV, and LAFF – KNXV; Londen Media Group,
owner of IND – KAZT; MeTV – KAZT; and Charge!
– KAZT; GMA International, owner of GMA Pinoy
TV; Music Choice LLC, owner of a series of 50
Music Choice channels; and the National Football
League, owner of NFL Network and NFL RedZone,
to receive their signals on our video channel
lineup. We are optimistic new agreements will be
reached prior to their current expiration dates so
that there is no disruption to our customers.
However, Cox is providing this required notice to
customers of potential changes to the channel
lineup. For more information about channel
changes, please visit cox.com/channels.
Published in the Wickenburg Sun. May 27th, 2020
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AN OPEN PUBLIC HEARING/MEETING REGARDING THE SETTING OF POSSIBLE TAX LEVY AND ADOPTION OF THE PROPOSED 2020/2021 BUDGET FOR THE CONGRESS DOMESTIC WATER IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT
The Congress Domestic Water Improvement District will hold an open public hearing/meeting on Tuesday, June 09, 2020 at 4:00 PM at the Congress DWID Office located at 26540 S. Chittenden St. in Congress, Arizona for the purpose of setting a possible tax levy and adoption of the proposed 2020/2021 budget for the District.
At the hearing all interested district property owners and customers may appear and be heard on any matter relating to the proposed tax levy and/or adoption of the proposed 2020/2021 budget. Any person wishing to comment on the establishment of the proposed tax levy and/or adoption of the proposed 2020/2021 budget, before the date set for the hearing, may file comments with the chairman or the clerk of the Congress Domestic Water Improvement District Board of Directors.
At the open public hearing/meeting, the Congress Domestic Water Improvement District Board may make a decision regarding the setting of the possible tax levy and/or adoption of the proposed 2020/2021 budget for the District.
Copies of the proposed 2020/2021 budget and tax levy are available for public inspection during regular business hours at the Congress Domestic Water Improvement District’s Office at 26540 S. Chittenden St., Congress, Arizona.
Persons with a disability may request a reasonable accommodation by contacting the Congress Domestic Water Improvement District at 928-427-3456 as early as possible prior to the scheduled meeting time to arrange the accommodation.
Published in the Wickenburg Sun. May 27th and June 3rd, 2020
