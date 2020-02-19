CALL OF ELECTION
PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF WICKENBURG
Notice is hereby given that the Town of Wickenburg will hold Elections as follows:
*Primary Election – August 4, 2020
General Election – November 3, 2020
PURPOSE OF THE WICKENBURG TOWN ELECTIONS
Offices to be filled:
Three (3) Council Seats (4-Year Terms)
Mayor (4-Year Term)
Candidate Packets Distribution - Starting Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Information and candidate packets available at 155 North Tegner Street, Suite A
All interested candidate are encouraged to schedule an appointment with
Amy Brown, Town Clerk, @ 928-668-1517
Candidate Packet Filing Deadline – April 6, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.
Candidate packets should be filed with the Town Clerk, at 155 North Tegner Street, Suite A
Voter Registration Deadline for Primary Election: July 6, 2020
Voter Registration Deadline for General Election: October 5, 2020
*Any candidate receiving a majority of all votes cast at the Primary Election will be
declared elected without running at the General Election.
Published in the Wickenburg Sun on: February 19 and 26, 2020
AVISO PUBLICO DE
EL PUEBLO DE WICKENBURG
Aviso se da por el presente que las elecciones municipales de el Pueblo de Wickenburg se celebrarán como sigue:
*La Elección Primaria: El 4 de Agosto, 2020
La Elección General: El 3 de Noviembre, 2020
OBJETIVO DE LAS ELECCIONES
DE EL PUEBLO DE WICKENBURG
Puestos a ser occupados: Tres (3) Asientos de Consejo
(Términos de 4 años) Alcalde (Términos de 4 años)
Distribución de Paquetes de Candidatura -
Comenzando el Martes, 14 de Enero, 2020
Información y paquetes de candidatura están disponible por
155 Calle de Tegner del norte, Suite A,
Todos los candidatos interesados son animados a programar una cita con
Amy Brown, Secretaria Municipal, @ 928-668-1517
Fecha Límite para presentar Paquetes de Candidatura: El 6 de Abril, 2020 a las 5:00 p.m.
Los paquetes de candidatura deben presentar con la Secretaria Municipal, por
155 Calle de Tegner del norte, Suite A
Fecha Límite para registrarse para votar en La Elección Primaria: El 6 de Julio, 2020
Fecha Límite para registrarse para votar en La Elección General: El 5 de Octubre, 2020
*Cualquier candidato que reciba una mayoría de los votos emitidos en la Elección Primaria será declarado electo, sin que tenga que participar en la Elección General.
Published in the Wickenburg Sun on: February 19 and 26, 2020
