CALL OF ELECTION

PUBLIC NOTICE

TOWN OF WICKENBURG

Notice is hereby given that the Town of Wickenburg will hold Elections as follows:

*Primary Election – August 4, 2020

General Election – November 3, 2020

PURPOSE OF THE WICKENBURG TOWN ELECTIONS

Offices to be filled:

Three (3) Council Seats (4-Year Terms)

Mayor (4-Year Term)

Candidate Packets Distribution - Starting Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Information and candidate packets available at 155 North Tegner Street, Suite A

All interested candidate are encouraged to schedule an appointment with

Amy Brown, Town Clerk, @ 928-668-1517

 

Candidate Packet Filing Deadline – April 6, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

Candidate packets should be filed with the Town Clerk, at 155 North Tegner Street, Suite A

Voter Registration Deadline for Primary Election:  July 6, 2020

Voter Registration Deadline for General Election: October 5, 2020

*Any candidate receiving a majority of all votes cast at the Primary Election will be

declared elected without running at the General Election.

AVISO PUBLICO DE

EL PUEBLO DE WICKENBURG

Aviso se da por el presente que las elecciones municipales de el Pueblo de Wickenburg se celebrarán como sigue:

*La Elección Primaria: El 4 de Agosto, 2020    

La Elección General: El 3 de Noviembre, 2020

OBJETIVO DE LAS ELECCIONES

DE EL PUEBLO DE WICKENBURG

Puestos a ser occupados: Tres (3) Asientos de Consejo

(Términos de 4 años) Alcalde (Términos de 4 años)

Distribución de Paquetes de Candidatura -

Comenzando el Martes, 14 de Enero, 2020

Información y paquetes de candidatura están disponible por

155 Calle de Tegner del norte, Suite A,

Todos los candidatos interesados son animados a programar una cita con

Amy Brown, Secretaria Municipal, @ 928-668-1517

Fecha Límite para presentar Paquetes de Candidatura: El 6 de Abril, 2020 a las 5:00 p.m.

Los paquetes de candidatura deben presentar con la Secretaria Municipal, por

155 Calle de Tegner del norte, Suite A

Fecha Límite para registrarse para votar en La Elección Primaria: El 6 de Julio, 2020

Fecha Límite para registrarse para votar en La Elección General: El 5 de Octubre, 2020

*Cualquier candidato que reciba una mayoría de los votos emitidos en la Elección Primaria será declarado electo, sin que tenga que participar en la Elección General.

