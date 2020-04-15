Public Notices
NOTICE
(for publication)
ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION HAVE BEEN
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE
ARIZONA CORPORATION COMMISSION FOR
I
Name: MFrancis Agency, LLC
23065950
II
The address of the known place of business is: 333 N. PENNINGTON DR UNIT 18, CHANDLER AZ 85224
The name and street address of the Statutory Agent: UNITED STAES CORPORATION AGENTS, INC.
17470 N. PACESETTER WAY, SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85255
Agent Mailing Address:
333 N. PENNINGTON DR. UNIT 18, CHANDLER, AZ 85224
Agent Physical Address:
17470 N. PACESETTER WAY, SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85255
Management of the limited liability company is reserved to the members. The names and addresses of each person who are members are: MICHAEL F. CRAHAN 333 N PENNINGTON DR. UNIT 18, CHANDLER, AZ. 85224
PUBLIC NOTICE
On March 25, 2020, an application was filed with the Federal Communications Commission for consent to transfer control of the license of KHOV-FM, 105.1 Wickenburg, AZ from Shareholders of Univision Holdings, Inc. (Transferor) to New Shareholders of Univision Holdings, Inc. (Transferee). A copy of the application and related material is available for public inspection at www.fcc.gov.
The current 10 percent or greater Shareholders of Univision Holdings, Inc. are: SCG Investment II, LLC and Multimedia Telecom S.A. de C.V.
Following the transfer, the 10 percent or greater shareholders of Univision Holdings, Inc. and their officers and directors will be: ForgeLight Univision Holdings LLC, ForgeLight (United) Investors, LLC, ForgeLight (United) Investors MM, LLC , ForgeLight (United) Investors SM, LLC, WCD Services LLC, Wade Davis, Searchlight III UTD, L.P., Searchlight III UTD GP, LLC, Searchlight Capital Partners III GP, L.P., Searchlight Capital Partners III GP, LLC, Eric Zinterhofer, Erol Uzumeri, Oliver Haarmann, Ralf Ackermann, Andrew Claerhart, Francois Dekker, Andrew Frey, Darren Glatt, Thomas Hendrick, Albert Shin, Timothy Austin, Phil Bacal, Christopher Cruz, Heber Ramos de Freitas, Giles Marshall, Nicolo Zanotto, John Yantsulis, Emily Melchior, Nadir Nurmohamed, Multimedia Telecom, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Bissagio, S.A de C.V., Grupo Telesistema, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Televisa, S.A.B., The Azcárraga Trust, Emilio Fernando Azcárraga Jean, Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega, Alberto Baillères González, José Antonio Chedraui Eguía, Francisco José Chévez Robelo, Jon Feltheimer, Guillermo García Naranjo, José Luis Fernández Fernández, Salvi Rafael Folch Viadero, Michael Thomas Fries, Bernardo Gómez Martínez, Roberto Hernández Ramírez, Enrique Krauze Kleinbort, Lorenzo Alejandro Mendoza Giménez, Fernando Senderos Mestre, Enrique Francisco José Senior Hernández, Eduardo Tricio Haro, David M. Zaslav, Marcos Eduardo Galperin, Carlos Hank González, Herbert Allen III, Félix José Araujo Ramírez, Joaquín Balcárcel Santa Cruz, Julio Barba Hurtado, Leopoldo Gómez González Blanco, Jorge Agustín Lutteroth Echegoyen, Alberto Javier Montiel Castellanos, Raúl Morales Medrano, Guadalupe Phillips Margain, Carlos Ferreiro Rivas, José Antonio Lara del Olmo, Luis Alejandro Bustos Olivares, José Antonio García González, and Armando Javier Martínez Benítez
WEAVER MOUNTAIN DOMESTIC
WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON TENTATIVE BUDGET
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, in accordance with A.R.S. 42-17103, that the Board of Directors of the Weaver Mountain Domestic Wastewater Improvement District (the “District”) will hold a PUBLIC HEARING at 7:00p.m. on Thursday April 30, 2020 at the Community Services Annex of the Congress Community Center, 26750 South Santa Fe Road, Congress, Arizona.
The PUBLIC HEARING is for the sole purpose of receiving comments or objections to the attached Tentative Budget for the District’s Fiscal Year 2020 – 2021. A copy of the Tentative Budget is also available for inspection at the District’s website, weavermountain.com.
At the Hearing, all interested District property owners and customers may appear and be heard on any matter relating to the items contained in the Tentative Budget. Any person wishing to object to the Tentative Budget, before the date set for the Hearing, may file objections with the Clerk of the Board of Directors at P. O. Box 129, Congress, AZ 85332.
The Hearing site is wheelchair-accessible, but anyone needing additional accommodations can contact Board Chairman Mike Blanchard at 928-427-9749 to make arrangements.
Dated this 30th day of March, 2020
Mike Blanchard
Mike Blanchard, Chairman
WEAVER MOUNTAIN DOMESTIC
WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT
TENTATIVE BUDGET – July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021
REVENUE
User Fees (@$45.00/month) $30,780
Availability Fees (@$15.00/month) 3,780
Hookup Fees (@$3,000) 3,000
Late Fees ($5/month) 300
Interest Income 500
Total Revenue $38,360
EXPENSES & SEPTIC SYSTEM REPLACEMENT
Consulting Services $ 1,000
Contract Services: Maintenance & Repair 9,000
Government Fees & Charges 2,000
Insurance 2,700
Maintenance Equipment & Supplies 1,000
Office Equipment & Website 300
Office Supplies 1,000
Postage & Delivery 990
Printing & Publication 1,000
Professional Fees: Accounting 1,500
Professional Fees: Engineering 1,500
Professional Fees: Legal 1,000
Professional Fees: Surveying 1,500
Uncollected Fees 150
Septic System Replacement Account 13,720
Total Expenses & Replacement Account $38,360
