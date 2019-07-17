80 years ago
Opening of Jean’s Corral to be Saturday (Friday, July 21, 1939)
Jean’s Corral, a 50-foot by 75-foot building constructed of tile with a 12-foot by 25-foot basement to be used for storage purposes that was erected by prominent businessman Jean Salabert, was completed this week by contractor Homer Rose.
Mr. Salabert has operated the business known as Jean’s Buffet and Restaurant on Tegner Street during the past eight years or more, and the long-felt need for expansion prompted him to erect this modern new building located on Center Street.
The most unique part of the entire building is the Corral Lounge - the room that is designed as to closely resemble corrals seen in every section of this state. The “fence rails” that encircle the walls give the room the appearance of a typical corral.
70 years ago
Mining activity on increase here (Friday, July 15, 1949)
Old-timers around this town who have been saying for a long time that Wickenburg was about due for a revival of mining activity are beginning to see their predictions come true.
Potential development of the Camp B copper mine off the Constellation Road has a lot of people interested and enthusiastic. Those who have every confidence in the judgment and opinions of proprietor John C. Herr of the Wickenburg Ore Market are inclined to string along with his view that the Camp B has all the earmarks of becoming a big copper producer.
The Western Arizona Metals concern proposes to build a mill in the San Domingo Wash area, a project that has played a part in the recent revival of interesting in mining activities.
60 years ago
Local Rotarians honor founder Roy Carson Sr. (Friday, July 17, 1959)
In 1938, Roy Carson Sr., descendant of famed Western scout and trapper Kit Carson, sponsored Wickenburg’s Rotary Club.
He then lived in Phoenix and was a mail clerk on the Santa Fe. Now retired and living in Oakland, Calif., Mr. Carson was installed as president of the East Oakland Rotary Club at noon Friday of last week. To repay the honor Mr. Carson conferred upon the local club by sponsoring it in 1938, three Wickenburg Rotarians flew to Oakland to take part in Mr. Carson’s installation there. They were W.E. Craig, E.A. Stein and W.E. Petersen.
50 years ago
Patrolman Bill Roller receives ‘Valor Award’ (Thursday, July 17, 1969)
For saving the lives of three men trapped in a holocaust of burning, exploding motor vehicles in front of Kelly’s Caf/ the storming evening of Feb. 6, Arizona Highway Patrolman William (Bill) Roller of Wickenburg has received the Patrol’s Valor Award - the organization’s highest award, only a few of which have been conferred in the long history of the Arizona Highway Patrol.
Patrolman Roller spent six days in Community Hospital here recovering from burns received while he was pulling the three trapped men from the burning and exploding vehicles.
He had been pursuing the stolen vehicle that went out of control at high speed and crashed into the other vehicles parked in front of the restaurant. As noted in the citation, it was Roller’s great personal courage in removing the trapped men by sheer strength that saved their lives.
The patrolman has spent most of his life in Wickenburg, graduating from Wickenburg High School with the Class of 1951. He owned and operated a service station here before joining the Highway Patrol.
40 years ago
Council OKs Social Services building contract (Thursday, July 19, 1979)
About 20 people attending the Town Council meeting Monday night applauded the council’s approval of a contract with Junkert and Sons Construction to build a Social Services building on Washington Street between Yavapai and Santa Cruz streets.
The building, to be constructed for $187,296 from a Housing and Urban Development Block Grant, will house a variety of services - including activities for senior citizens.
Town Manager Gary Burr said the town made two changes in the original contract. It was decided to install evaporative coolers instead of refrigeration to offset potential high utility costs. The lower costs of the system will allow paving of a parking lot for the building.
30 years ago
Local passenger rail service a waiting game (Thursday, July 20, 1989)
The prospect for expanded passenger rail service “is going to get better” in rural Arizona but is still a long way off, according to George Loulan, a director of the Arizona Rail Passenger Association.
He informed about 20 people gathered Saturday in a basement meeting room at the Desert Caballeros Western Museum about the status of rail passenger service through Wickenburg.
Loulan said the association, which currently counts four active members in Wickenburg and about 150 statewide, is working with Amtrak to upgrade and expand passenger rail service in Arizona, but he said it will be “a long struggle” because subsidies to finance the system with federal dollars “is much lower that when it started.”
Amtrak has stops in Yuma, Phoenix, Tucson and Tempe - with Coolidge to come on line in September. Loulan said Wickenburg would be an ideal stop for passenger service.
“Here’s this fine quality rail (serviced now by Santa Fe) from Sun City to Wickenburg,” he noted. “You could run this (association draft idea) tomorrow here.”
10 years ago
Fire department marks 100 years of volunteerism (Wednesday, July 21, 1999)
For a century now, residents of Wickenburg have received volunteer service from its fire department - dedicated to protect the town’s homes and businesses from the ravages of fire.
The benefit of 100 years of volunteerism is two-fold - a vital and valuable public safety service that costs its beneficiaries noting, plus an “A-1” insurance rating for a department that enables home and business owners to insure their properties at the lowest available rate.
The thread of the Wickenburg fire department’s 100-year history of volunteerism, which began in 1899, can be traced primarily through two men over a span of 45 years.
Joe T. “Bucky” Walters has been the Wickenburg Volunteer Fire Department chief since 1974, taking the reins from Chester Davis, who served 20 years as chief and put in 25 years total with the department before retiring.
10 years ago
Gold Rush awarded top honors (Wednesday, July 15, 2009)
The tourism industry in Wickenburg struck gold, as the town’s premiere event, Gold Rush Days, has clenched the state’s top honor for rural special events at the annual Arizona Governor’s Conference on Tourism.
In its 61st year, Gold Rush Days has become the epitome of the rural special event, driving big dollars into this small community, and quadrupling its population for a weekend.
Designed to highlight the legend and lore of the Old West, the weekend-long event is able to offer the Arizona traveler a look back at Wickenburg’s mining and ranching heritage, with gold panning, professional senior pro rodeos, art and crafts, a parade, and live music, among other western-themed activities.
