80 years ago
Legion prepares dedication service (Friday, May 10, 1940)
Considered as being one of the most active organizations in this district, Kellis-Draper Post No. 2 of the American Legion has undertaken a new site for the Legion hall, which would serve primarily for the purpose of a meeting place for the regular Legion and Auxiliary meetings.
The Hyder building, located on Tegner Street, was remodeled so that it would be suitable for the purpose in mind.
A dedication ceremony is scheduled to take place May 17.
The building will fill a long recognized need for a public gathering place in the town, as well as club rooms for Legion, Auxillary and other club meetings.
70 years ago
State Hotel Operators Name Irwin Beattie And Dallas Gant Directors (Friday, April 28, 1950)
Irwin Beattie, Sr., head man at Monte Vista, and Dallas Gant, manager of Los Caballeros, are putting Wickenburg in the limelight among hotel and resort people. Gant has been reelected to the Board of Directors of the Arizona Hotel Association and still serves as chairman of the Guest Ranch Committee of the American Hotel Association. Beattie has been elected a director of the Arizona Hotel Association and also to the Resort Committee of the American Hotel Association. In the latter position he represents the Rocky Mountain area
60 years ago
Crestview Motel traded for Oregon firm (Friday, April 29, 1960)
Mr. and Mrs. R.K. Woods have traded their Crestview Motel on the California Highway to Mr. and Mrs. John Henrick of Vista, Calif., for their Tri-County Rock Company in Philmath, Ore.
Mr. and Mrs. Henrick, who own motels in Vista and Tempe, will not move to Wickenburg but will send a couple here to manage the 14-unit Crestview Motel for them.
Mr. and Mrs. Woods acquired the motel in September of 1956.
50 years ago
Presbyterians dedicate Sunday School addition (Thursday, April 30, 1970)
The new addition to the Sunday School section of the First Presbyterian Church was dedicated Wednesday, April 22.
The new building was given by S. Judson Dunaway, a former winter resident of Wickenburg, honoring Dr. Charles S. Poling and Mrs. Poling.
Dr. Poling was pastor of the church from 1951 to 1960.
40 years ago
Dr. James Randall new superintendent (Thursday, April 24, 1980)
Dr. James M. Randall will become the new schools superintendent in Wickenburg in early July, replacing acting superintendent Curt Arnett.
A native of Virginia, Dr. Randall holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and business administration from the University of Virginia. He earned his master’s degree in education from Southern Connecticut State College and a doctorate in education administration from New York University.
In his 24 years of education, Dr. Randall has served as teacher, principal, and superintendent of the Little Falls, N.Y., City Central School District, and as superintendent of the Mohonasen Central School District in Schenectady, N.Y., where he has been employed for the past eight years.
30 years ago
Board says new superintendent by June (Thursday, May 3, 1990)
If the hiring process proceeds on schedule, the choice for a new superintendent will be announced by June 22, it was reported at Monday’s meeting of the Wickenburg school district’s board of education.
The district has been advertising its upcoming opening for a month. Superintendent Hank Suverkrup has announced he will retire in June.
20 years ago
Town postpones action on Octotillo paving (Wednesday, May 3, 2000)
Until it can be assured of a return on its investment, the Wickenburg Town Council postponed action on sharing the costs with Maricopa County of paving a portion of Ocotillo Drive outside the town limits.
The costs of an engineering study to be shared with the county were estimated to be about $50,000. The entire cost of the paving of one mile of Ocotillo Drive south of the town limits ranged between $874,000 to almost $6 million - the latter including the construction of span bridges across washes.
10 years ago
Lady Wranglers advance to region tourney semis (Wednesday, April 28, 2010)
Taking advantage of six Parker errors and relying on the solid pitching of senior kellsi Olsen, Wickenburg High School’s girls softball team will compete in today’s (Wednesday, 28) 3A West Region Tournament semifinals.
The Lady Wranglers, ranked No. 4 in the 3A West Region standings, knocked off No. 5 Parker 13-3 after spotting the Lady Broncs two runs in the top of the first inning. That’s the good news.
The Bad news? They will face an Estrella Foothills team that is ranked No. 2 in the state 3A conference and has defeated the Lady Wranglers twice this season by the same score, 11-1.
