80 years ago
Bryant building nears completion (Friday, Aug. 4, 1939)
Contractor Russell T. Johnson is completing the work this week on the new construction on Tegner Street to be occupied by Bryants Variety Store.
The 25- by 70-foot cement block building contains a large skylight as well as a storage room in the rear.
The plate glass windows across the front make the building attractive as well as providing a space for window displays.
70 years ago
New Legion home now free of debt (Friday, July 29, 1949)
Members of Wickenburg’s American Legion post and auxiliary, attending the annual state convention in Nogales this week, could boast to fellow Legionnaires that Kellis-Draper Post here has a beautiful, complete and recently re-built home that is now debt-free.
Meeting in regular session last Thursday evening, post members voted to retire a $2,874.50 mortgage on the club’s home on Frontier Street. With the payment of that mortgage, the building and grounds are now owned without financial obligations against them.
The payment, according to Post Commander Chester Davis, was made 10 months before it was due, thus saving $27 in interest.
60 years ago
Contract is let for new addition to Cinco J Shop (Friday, July 31, 1959)
A contract has been awarded to Arizona Builders by William Hyder of Phoenix for the construction of a 20- by 40-foot building on the rear of the Cinco J Beauty Shop.
When the new addition is completed, Mrs. Harold Jensen, who operates the Cinco J, will open a men’s barbershop as an addition to her present business.
Mrs. Jensen has engaged a master barber, who is a member of the Barber’s Union, to operate the shop for her. Mr. Jensen also will work in the shop under the direction of the master barber.
50 years ago
Two local scouts achieve top honors (Thursday, July 31, 1969)
Mrs. Jerry Vinyard, leader of Girl Scout Troop 512, reports that two Wickenburg scouts have achieved the highest award in Cadette Girl Scouting.
Barbara Wittman and Jan Vinyard received their First Class Insignia at a troop court of awards program on July 23.
They are the first to earn this honor in Wickenburg. Both were charter members of Troop 512 when it was organized in 1961 under the leadership of Mrs. Mitchell Kerkes.
40 years ago
Ground broken for Social Services Center (Thursday, Aug. 2, 1979)
A throng of Wickenburg residents and town officials were on hand Thursday for the happy conclusion to the seven-year battle for a senior citizens activity center, as the first ground was broken for construction of a social services building at 281 Washington Street.
Councilwoman Helen Dudley dug the first shovelful of dirt symbolizing beginning of construction of the building.
Former mayor Curtis Arnett, who administration played a large part in planning and obtaining funds for the building, was called upon by Mayor Richard Stone to recall some of the details of the seven-year struggle to build a social services center in Wickenburg.
30 years ago
Wal-Mart aborts plans to locate here (Thursday, Aug. 3, 1989)
It’s official. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., the nation’s third-largest retailer is not - repeat, not - coming to Wickenburg.
That announcement was made Tuesday by Carl Ownbey, real estate manager for Wal-Mart acquisitions, following a meeting of Wal-Mart’s executive board Monday at the firm’s corporate headquarters in Bentonville, Ark.
Ownbey delivered the news in an early Tuesday telephone call to Wickenburg Town Manager Ben Nardelli, who told The Sun, “On behalf of the town, we all looked forward to Wal-Mart coming. We are disappointed.”
“Basically, the real bottom line of this (decision not to come) was demographics,” noted Steve Barnes, who represented the seller of the land Wal-Mart had bid on. “The demographics were marginal coming in, and when they said the land and building costs went up, it threw it (the deal) out of whack.”
20 years ago
District considers school uniforms (Wednesday, Aug. 4, 1999)
School uniforms were a topic of discussion at a special meeting of the Wickenburg School District’s Board of Education last week, and board members voted unanimously to send the issue to the district’s four school site councils, or building leadership teams, for further review.
The matter was placed on the agenda at the request of board president Hank Nelson, who favors implementing school uniforms sometime in the future.
“It’s obviously too late for this year, but I feel it will move us up another notch as far as education,” Nelson said, adding he believes a policy of student uniforms on Wickenburg’s public school campuses will “eliminate some distractions.”
10 years ago
Council approves tower (Wednesday, July 29, 2009
ATT and T-Mobile wireless customers may soon get coverage in Wickenburg through the passage of an ordinance that will allow for wireless communications owned by the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). The property is in a residential district.
Town planner Steve Boyle said that the monopole would vastly improve wireless communications in town. Comm Net Wireless is the applicant that brought forth the request.
Comm Net Wireless may have to compete with other bidders for the space for a monopole, since the ADOT yard is a government location. Building of a monopole on that property is not expected to get underway until 2010.
