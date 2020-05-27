80 years ago
Worth remembering (Friday, May 31, 1940)
In all this talk about taxation and tax rates, there is one point that is frequently overlooked but that should be remembered: Construction and maintenance of state highways does not add a penny to property taxes in Arizona.
The highways of Arizona are built by the motorists with the help of federal aid. Federal aid averages 71 percent on new construction, and the rest is made up by the motorists through the gas tax, license plates, drivers’ licenses, certificates of title, etc.
70 years ago
Big plans under way for Sols Wash Park (Friday, May 26, 1950)
Wickenburg will have a real city park if present long-range plans of the town’s various civic organizations are carried out.
Already, all but three of the cement slabs that have marred the park have been removed and the land graded and leveled. The two remaining slabs will stay there for dancing, roller skating and shuffleboard.
First project, now that the land has been prepared, will be a five-acre tract for a ball diamond completed with lights for night playing.
There remains a 7.5-acre tract that can be developed into a park with space for a swimming pool, the proposed Youth Canteen, a band stand, and a shady lawn with tables and grills for picnics.
Howard Coffinger has been the spearhead of the project, donating his time and labor.
60 years ago
Wickenburg’s population placed at 2,428 (Friday, May 27, 1960)
The Town of Wickenburg is growing slowly but steadily - a healthy kind of growth.
Unofficial preliminary census figures for 1960 show Wickenburg now has a population of 2,428 persons. Ten years ago, the figure was 1,736. Twenty years ago, it was 995.
This indicates that the growth from 1940 to 1950 was 741 - or 42.6 percent - and the growth from 1950 to 1960 was 692 - or 40 percent.
50 years ago
Moving days for our public library (Thursday, May 18, 1970)
Under the capable supervision of Alan Eckhart, the Wickenburg Public Library is on the move.
Last Saturday, nine Wickenburg High athletes showed up to help Mr. Eckhart with the Herculean task of moving the thousands of books - he estimates a total of 14,000 volumes - from the old library adjoining Town Hall to the beautiful new edifice erected entirely with funds contributed by more than 500 Wickenburg residents, winter people, visitors and former residents.
One of the teen-agers kept track of his trips from the old library to the new one - 29 during the morning alone.
40 years ago
Corbet and Shufelt bring home gold (Thursday, May 29, 1980)
Paco Corbett and Brett Shufelt both brought home gold medals last weekend for their first-place efforts at the Arizona Junior Olympic Track and Field meet at Mesa Community College.
Corbet, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Corbet, took first place in the shot put for the 11-12 age group. Shufelt, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Shufelt, brought home the gold after winning the pole vault event in the 13-14 age group.
The meet featured a couple hundred young athletes from throughout the state competing for the opportunity to represent Arizona and their communities at the Junior Olympic Regional meet to be held in Denver in July.
30 years ago
Plans for new town park (Thursday, May 31, 1990)
The Wickenburg Parks and Recreation Department is putting the finishing touches on a plan to bring the town a new park.
Community Services Director Lyle Shaughnessy this week submitted a grant request to the Arizona State Parks Department, which administers federal land and water conservation funds for specific proper uses. Shaughnessy noted that the amount requested is $75,000, one-third of the total amount allocated to the entire state.
A property gift donated to the town by Vi Wellik last December enabled the planning for a new park to begin. The parcel where the new park will be developed is located in West Wickenburg, near the entrances of the Flying E Ranch and the town’s municipal airport.
Shaughnessy said there will be some softball/baseball facilities there and noted a draft has been sketched and the dimensions of a cluster of fields is compatible with the dimensions of the 20-acre donation.
20 years ago
Nebraskan hired as associate principal (Wednesday, May 31, 2000)
The Wickenburg school board earlier this month selected Marcia Hespen for the position of associate principal and assistant athletic director at Wickenburg High School.
Hespen replaces Derek Fahleson, whose contract expired July 1 and was not renewed. Fahleson served as dean of students and athletic director at the high school.
Hespen has been assistant principal at Tucson’s Marana High School for five years. Before that, she was an assistant principal at Papillion La Vista High School in Papillion, Neb.
10 years ago
Art groups receive monies (Wednesday, May 26, 2010)
Three Wickenburg arts organizations were among the recipients of SPAA grants recently.
Many from the valley’s performing arts community gathered at the Briarwood Country Club in Sun City West to witness the presentation of the Sundome Performing Arts Association’s (SPAA) “Grants for the Arts” awards ranging from $16,000 to $200,000 May 18.
The Wickenburg Children’s Cultural Organization received $125,000 that will be used for its “Music Matters, Especially for Children” project.
The Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts received $125,000 and will use it in funding for its “Arts for Kids” arts-in-education programs, upgrading the theatre’s technical capabilities and improving patron accommodations.
The Friends of Music received $36,500 to present musical assemblies in the Wickenburg schools, sponsor band clinics and bring in performers for family-oriented concerts.
