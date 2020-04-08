80 years ago
Old-time mine operator dies (Friday, April 12, 1940)
James Rees, 79, prominent mining man and hotel operator of the Congress district, died in a Prescott hospital Monday morning after a year’s illness.
Rees, an Arizona resident nearly 40 years, came from Des Moines, Iowa, and settled at Congress, where for some time he operated a boarding house. Later and until recently, he operated the Congress Junction Hotel.
He owned extensive mining property, including the Golden Wave mine, and considerable ranch property.
70 years ago
Bus Strike Plays Havoc With Mail (Friday, March 31, 1950)
The strike of the Continental Santa Fe Bus Line which went into effect Tuesday plays heck with Wickenburg’s mail. Normally, this line has 13 busses in and out of Wickenburg a day, with four of them carrying mail. One bus from Phx, arriving at 10:15 a.m. daily, brought in the morning mail from the city. This was an important delivery because it included air mail which arrived in Phx during the night.
60 years ago
Museum files Articles of Incorporation (Friday, April 8, 1960)
A permanent western museum for Wickenburg - something that has been discussed for seven years - moved from the talking stage to the action stage this week.
Articles of Incorporation for the Desert Caballeros Western Museum, a non-profit historical foundation, were filed Friday with the Arizona Corporation Commission.
The expressed purpose of the organization is to “collect and preserve the history, learning, lore and mementos incident to development of Wickenburg and the Arizona territory.”
Incorporators were listed as H. Kenneth MacLennan, Morton Bodfish, Bill Weeks, Katherine McCrady and Roy Coxwell.
50 years ago
Wickenburg proud of Sgt. Anthony Melendez (Thursday, April 9, 1970)
Sgt. Anthony (Tony) Melendez is home from the wars.
He arrived here, at the home of his grandfather Joe Ocampo.
Tony is out of the service. He wore his country’s uniform for two years, the last one in Vietnam.
A graduate of Wickenburg High School with the Class of 1966, he plans to work in a local filling station to earn enough money which, with educational benefits available to him as an ex-serviceman, will enable him to enter Glendale Community College this fall.
40 years ago
Cruising down Center Street (Thursday, April 10, 1980)
You may have seen Darrell Singleton and not know it. He’s the guy who cruises around town in his horse-drawn doctor’s buggy.
“I try to drive downtown every day,” Singleton said. “It gives the tourists something to look at.”
He doesn’t mind admitting that there’s a bit of a loafer in him either.
“I try not to let my work (he owns and manages the Palm Drive Trailer Park) interfere with my fun.”
Singleton brought the buggy in from Canada in December, then he and the residents of his trailer park worked every day sanding it down until a fine wooden frame was revealed.
30 years ago
Stoft sets record in pole vault (Thursday, April 12, 1990)
The Wickenburg High School boys and girls teams joined forces last Friday, scoring fifth in a relay invitational as Jason Stoft set a new Wickenburg High record in the pole vault.
Stoft, a senior, cleared 13 feet, 6 inches to break the old record of 13-4 set by Tom Carr at the state championship meet in 1988. That record earned Carr the state title in the Class A pole vault event that year.
After Stoft set the new school record, the bar was set at 14 feet - and he barely missed there.
20 years ago
Interesting plans for Forepaugh (Wednesday, April 12, 2000)
The Civil Air Patrol (CAP) has some interesting plans for the Forepaugh Airport, plans that in concept at least have been approved by the Town Council.
The contingent of CAP Arizona Wing officers addressed the council at its April 3 meeting with a multitude of plans for the facility - which hinge on the town surrendering its lease on the 640 acres of federal land the airport sits on and also some of all of the town-owned 77 acres adjacent to it.
The CAP’s plans for Forepaugh include establishing a cadet training center focusing on search and rescue operations for persons lost in the desert, and also an education center instructing on satellite communications and satellite operations in general.
10 years ago
Morning Star wins at nationals (Wednesday, April 7, 2010)
Morning Star Karate had five competitors that went to the 2010 USKA Nationals in Albuquerque, N.M., on March 25. Competitors had to qualify at a state or regional tournament earlier in the season in order to participate. These students had as many as 30 other competitors in their respective groups. The team took home a combined five first place wins. Sensei Drake Sass continues to train winners. The dojo is currently ranked sixth in the nation out of 185 dojos.
Kevin Ptashkin go first in kata and Weapons, and second in Sparring. Corey Crook got first in Weapons, second in Kata and Koshinki. Chelsea Veidmark and her son Isaiah Veidmark both got first in Sparring. Isaiah also took home second in Weapons. Giovanni Treto competed in the largest group of kids and got fifth in Sparring and Kata.
