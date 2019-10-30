Cox is currently negotiating with Tegna, owner of NBC, Justice Network, and Quest to receive their signals on our video channel lineup. We are optimistic new agreements will be reached prior to their current expiration dates so that there is no disruption to our customers. However, Cox is providing this required notice to customers of potential changes to the channel lineup.
Published in the Wickenburg Sun. October 30th, 2019
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ARIZONA
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF MARICOPA
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In the Matter of the Estate of
GERALD JAMES BARR
(Informal Probate) Case No. PB2019-000509
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT:
1. PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: LORI A. KIDD, was appointed the Personal Representative of this Estate on February 1st 2019.
Address of the Personal Representative is c/o Andre Carman Esq.
246 S. Cortez St., Prescott, Az 86303
2. DEADLINE TO MAKE CLAIMS: All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or the claims will be forever barred.
3. NOTICE OF CLAIMS: Claims must be presented by delivering or mailing a written statement of the claim to the Personal Representative, c/o Andre Carman, Esq. 246 S. Cortez St., Prescott, Az 86303
Dated this October 1st 2019.
Published in The Wickenburg Sun on October 23rd, 30th, and November 6th, 2019.
TOWN OF WICKENBURG
FINAL PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANTS: Each year the Town of Wickenburg competes with other towns, cities and unincorporated areas of Maricopa County for Community Development Block Grants to fund projects or programs, which benefit low/moderate to moderate-income individuals and families. Planning projects are also considered but are funded from a separate and distinct source. The public is invited to propose projects or programs at a public hearing scheduled for the Regular Town Council Meeting on Monday, November 04, 2019. The public hearing will be held in Wickenburg Town Hall Council Chambers, 155 North Tegner Street, Wickenburg, Arizona 85390 at 5:30 p.m. If you cannot attend but would like to provide comments, please contact Dawn Bender, Management Analyst, at 928-684-5451 Ext. 1556.
ATTEST:
Amy Brown____
Amy Brown, Town Clerk
Published in the Wickenburg Sun October 30th, 2019
