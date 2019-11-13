80 years ago
Boy Scout News (Friday, Nov. 17, 1939)
A Court of Honor for Troop 95 in Wickenburg will be held at the high school Tuesday (Nov. 21).
Scouts who will receive awards are:
Billy Gene Bartee, Calvin Cordes, Billie Root, Charles Davison, Raymond Johnson, Wingert St. Clair, George Bodiroga, Robert Parks, Clarence Hancock Jr., Miles Preston, Billie Haynes, Beryl Fife, James Bracken, Harlan Mayfield, Pat Gonzales, Robert Onstedt, Victor Tarbutton and Richard Harrington.
70 years ago
Open House Sunday at new golf course (Friday, Nov. 11, 1949)
Directors of the Wickenburg Country Club extend an invitation to the general public to inspect the new golf course west of town during an Open House next Sunday.
Although the course will probably not open for play until around Christmas, visitors to it now will see vast expanses of brilliant green fairways, greens and tees, and get a good idea of the entire nine-hole layout.
The directors of the Country Club include Roy Coxwell, Bob White, Roy Pemberton, Don Kerr, Lisle Keys, Nick Gaunt and Curt Arnett.
60 years ago
Former banker and mayor summoned (Friday, Nov. 13, 1959)
B.C. Straughan, one of the builders of Wickenburg, died in the home of his son-in-law W.R. Curry in Phoenix Monday.
Mr. Straughan, who had observed his 93rd birthday just a month ago, came to Wickenburg in 1917 from Kansas. Here, he organized and was president of the Traders Bank of Wickenburg from 1922 until 1942. He was elected mayor of Wickenburg in 1924 and succeeded himself four consecutive terms. In 1927, he set up the town budget in such a way that he relieved citizens of all their town taxes.
His bank was located in that part of the Wickenburg Mine Supply building where the machine shop is now located. He also operated a mortuary in the building where Snyder’s Transfer is now located. At the time, Mr. Straughan owned those buildings.
50 years ago
Early 1970 opening anticipated by VNB (Thursday, Nov. 13, 1969)
Valley National Bank (VNB) plans to open a second office to serve the Wickenburg area early next year.
The new facility, which will offer drive-in banking service, will operate under the general supervision of Richard D. Hight, VNB’s Wickenburg manager.
The banking office will be located at 800 Whipple (California Highway at Mariposa) in the building previously occupied by Montgomery Ward.
The structure will have a complete face-lifting to give it a “Western’ exterior.
40 years ago
Wranglers sting Yellow Jackets (Thursday, Nov. 15, 1979)
The Wickenburg Wranglers kept their playoff hopes alive Friday night as they outscored the hapless Yellow Jackets from Blue Ridge, 41-6.
The Wranglers now move to the next step in their bid to be the state Class B champions. This Friday night, the Wranglers meet the Cougars of Phoenix Christian at McClintock High School in Tempe in one of the two state semifinal games. In the other semifinal game, B North Champion Round Valley will take on B East Champion Benson.
Phoenix Christian advanced to the semifinals by defeating B Central champion Duncan, 12-0.
30 years ago
Wickenburg Art Club history recalled (Thursday, Nov. 16, 1989)
During November, the Wickenburg Art Club is celebrating its 25th anniversary of continuous artistic activity on the local scene.
Organized formally as the Wickenburg Art and Craft Group on Nov. 23, 1964, the club’s original members were James and Mildred Payne, Jean Bachurek, Bill Bass, Kathy Weisgerber, Chuck Brown, Wanda Chrzanowski, Helen Vukovick, Mrs. P. Keehn, Othel Babcock, Elizabeth Bonsteel, Ruth Butler, Caroline Hershkowitz, Emogene Mattson, Hazel Odle, Helen Prentiss, Harold Rykken, Hildred Goodwine and Genevieve Gates.
In January of 1965, there were 15 active members - including Willis Rue, Bill Hunden, Mary Lou Reeves and Ada Stinson.
The club’s first president was Mildred Payne, and Caroline Hershkowitz is the one charter member who has regularly attended meetings and workshops through the club’s 25-year history.
20 years ago
Gravel pit riles residents (Wednesday, Nov. 17, 1999)
Residents north of Wickenburg got riled earlier this month concerning a project to reopen a gravel pit.
Residents voiced strong objections to the Planning and Zoning Advisory Commission concerning a project in their area on grounds that included dust, noise, aesthetics and traffic safety.
The group included a number of the Escapees North Ranch near Congress and a hotel group that owns a resort near there.
The road opening, by Schuck Development Corporation, is being made to the State Land Department and was forwarded to the town for its comment regarding a gravel pit project located three miles north of Wickenburg at the junction of Highway 89 and 93, about two miles east of 89.
Schuck representative Barry Holt specifically requested permission to reopen a haul road that would lead into the gravel pit. That subject brought lots of adverse comment from residents living in the area, including Kevin Deverick of Merv Griffin Hotels, owner of the nearby Wickenburg Inn Tennis and Guest Ranch.
10 years ago
Bluegrass Festival starts Friday (Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2009)
The popular annual Wickenburg Bluegrass Festival will take place this weekend (Nov. 13-15) and promises to be better than ever.
With good weather, the festival draws as many as 4,000 visitors a day.
“Every year it’s getting beter and better,” exclaimed Mike Wallace, bluegrass chairman for the last 13 years.
This year - as every year - the bands will be first-rate, and the festival offers more room for camping and parking at the Everett Bowman Rodeo grounds.
Gates open at 11 a.m. on Friday, with events going from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday mornings, gates open at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.