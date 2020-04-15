80 years ago
Three new members join Round-Up Club (Friday, April 19, 1940)
Round-Uppers gathered at the recreation room of the Presbyterian Church Wednesday for their noonday luncheon and meeting, presided over by Boss Craig.
With H.K. MacLennan in charge of the ceremonies, three new members were branded, earmarked and dipped with all the gestures.
They are George Wentworth, postmaster; M.A. Dewell, Dewell’s Market; and Cles C. Goodman, manager of the Wickenburg Bowling Alley.
70 years ago
60 years ago
Twenty-two students named to Honor Society (Friday, April 15, 1960)
Twenty-two students at Wickenburg High School have been named to membership in the National Honor Society.
Principal Don Kerr says the 22 were selected on the basis of scholarship, leadership, character and service.
They are:
Dolores Amavisca, Patricia Anderson, Ole Anthony, Aaron Ashurst, Donna Bybee, David Carter, Ingrid Cedargreen, Royce Coxwell, Jo Ann DeBerry, Warren Hightower Jr., Deanne Hollingshead, Jerry Jobski, Mary Louise Lehr, David Lewallen, Leanne Loomis, Erlene Madril, James Nelson, Bonnie Potts, Mary Beth Riggan, Larry Roberts, Judy Strebe and Marcia Wyse.
50 years ago
Davis named school principal (Thursday, April 16, 1970)
William (Bill) Davis, teacher of biology and chemistry at Wickenburg High School for the past five years, is the new principal at the school.
He succeeds Roland Wolke, previously named principal of the Wickenburg Elementary School System.
At Wickenburg High, Davis has assisted in the coaching of the football, basketball and baseball teams. He has been an active member of the Wickenburg Elks Lodge, serving as Exalted Ruler in 1967.
40 years ago
Rev. Lautenschlager new pastor at Redeemer Lutheran (Thursday, April 17, 1980)
The Rev. Adam D. Lautenschlager will become the first locally abiding pastor of the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Wickenburg, replacing the Rev. G.F. Barthel of Sun City.
Confirmed at the age of 14 in the Zion Lutheran Church, he spent nine of his first 10 years on the Okanogan Indian Reservation in Washington.
Rev. Lautenschlager has had nine different places of service, the last one as pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Los Angeles from 1972 to 1980.
30 years ago
National award to Preserve today (Thursday, April 19, 1990)
Brian and Holly Richter, co-directors of the Nature Conservancy’s Hassayampa River Preserve, will be congratulated by President Bush today.
The Richters have been chosen to receive the prestigious National Environmental Achievement Award in Washington, D.C., for their efforts in saving rare breeds of native fish.
A total of 19 Nature Conservancy preserves - one from each state office — submitted entries into the contest, but the Hassayampa Preserve was the only Conservancy winner.
“We’ve been stocking five breeds of endangered fish into the lake,” Brian Richter said. “The Bonytail Chub, the Colorado River Squawfish, the Razorback Sucker, Desert Pupfish and the Gila Topminnow.
“What the project is all about is Arizona Game and Fish Department raises them in a hatchery and releases them into our pond (Palm Lake),” he added. “In a couple of years, we’re going to gather them again and put them back into their native habitats for reintroduction.”
20 years ago
Principal, dean won’t return (Wednesday, April 19, 2000)
Principal Phil Bradbury and Dean of Students/Activities Director Derek Fahleson will not be returning to Wickenburg High School this fall.
During a special meeting of the school district’s Board of Education last week, the contracts of the two administrators at Wickenburg High School were not renewed.
Bradbury had been principal at Wickenburg High the past two years, coming from Sedona’s Red Rock High. Fahleson, who had worked as the high school’s Dean of Students for the past three years, “got the brunt of being the bad guy,” said Bradbury.
In Fahleson’s case, the vote to not renew his contract for the 2000-2001 school year was unanimous: 5-0. The vote to not rehire Bradbury was divided, 3-2.
10 years ago
Kokopelli Village Apartments have new owners (Wednesday, April 14, 2010)
kokopelli Village Apartments is under new ownership, and when Jeff and Kathlyn Walker are finished putting their “touch” on the property, they expect it to shine.
The 31-unit apartment complex, located at 278 South Tegner, was purchased on March 19 after the Walkers found the property through LoopNet, a commercial real estate Internet site.
The Colorado Springs residents searched online for properties in both Colorado and Arizona, and settled on Kokopelli.
The Walkers will live on the property and believe that will enhance the value ans style of the complex.
Kokopelli Village offers one- and two-bedroom apartments - three floor plans for the one-bedrooms and one floor plan for the two-bedrooms. The square footage of the apartments ranges from 450 to 1,050 square feet.
