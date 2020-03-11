80 years ago
Information not available
70 years ago
Proposal To Provide Winter Resort For Flying Farmers Still In Talking Stage (Friday, March 10, 1950)
A courtship between Wickenburg’s Town Council and O. C. Metzger of Perry, Iowa, has reached the hand-holding stage and, if it winds up with wedding bells, may solve the perplexing problem of what to do about the Municipal Airport 16 miles west of town. Currently, as near as this newspaper can learn, the romance is an ethereal sort of thing with no leases drawn up or signed.
60 years ago
Profit of $333 expected for Gold Rush Days (Friday, March 11, 1960)
It appears that Gold Rush Days may have made a net profit of $333.42. That figure cannot be final until it is sure that all bills outstanding have been submitted. Tom Wilmeth, general Gold Rush Days chairman, made the preliminary financial report to the Round-Up Club membership, which met in a special session Friday of last week.
Dave Carter, deputy sheriff assigned to Wickenburg, was this week promoted by Maricopa County Sheriff Cal Boies to sergeant and placed in charge of a new district that included the Wickenburg, Morristown, and Aguila areas. Wittmann, formerly in this district, is now a part of the Litchfield district.
50 years ago
New bank opening next week (Thursday, March 12, 1970)
The staff has been named, and Monday (March 16) has been set as the opening date of the Valley National Bank’s new Wickenburg West office.
Named as officer in charge is William Kells, Valley Banker for 14 years, and Wickenburg banker since 1964.
The new building, Valley National’s 113th statewide office, will serve the fast-growing west end of the town. Located at 800 Whipple (California Highway at Mariposa), the western-style building has the city’s first VNB drive-in facilities, as well as other banking services.
40 years ago
Former mayor Sabin Brown dead at 59 (Thursday, March 13, 1980)
Former mayor Sabin Brown, 59, a 35-year Wickenburg resident who was instrumental in a number of important political and economic developments in Wickenburg, died March 5 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Chief Assistant Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Jarvis said Tuesday.
Born Aug. 18, 1920 in Summerville, Mass., Mr. Brown came to Wickenburg in September of 1945 after working for the Bob Wilcox Photography Studio on assignment at local guest ranches. That same year, he founded Double B Photo with Fred Babcock.
Consistently active in local politics, Mr. Brown served a total of 11 years on the Wickenburg Town Council, including a two-year term beginning in 1954 and nine consecutive years from 1962 to 1971. He was mayor from 1964 to 1966 and in 1969 and 1970. He resigned from the council in 1971.
A member of the Wickenburg Volunteer Fire Department, he was founder and first president of Wickenburg Economic Enterprise (WEE), a non-profit corporation designed to attract light industry to Wickenburg and formed by selling stock to local citizens.
Mr. Brown was one of the leading forces behind the establishment of the Wickenburg Municipal Airport and was primarily responsible for bringing the Benner-Nawman Company to the town.
Because of his involvement to bring small industry into Wickenburg, a street was named Sabin Brown Road after him.
30 years ago
Hospital posts $400,000 loss, but revenues up (Thursday, March 15, 1990)
Wickenburg Community Hospital reported an operations deficit of more than $400,000 in 1989, a year which despite the posted loss still brought the hospital an increase in patient numbers.
The $438,000 shortage in 1989 marked a notable decline against 1988, when the hospital reported being nearly $100,000 in the black. The main problem with operations costs this year, according to a reported filed to the Community Hospital Association by certified public account Leon Smyers, were shortcoming in Medicare fund and unpaid bills.
20 years ago
New wellness center opens (Wednesday, March 15, 2000)
The new Del E. Webb Wellness Center opened its doors in late February and celebrated with a grand opening last week, offering many services in the areas of personal wellness and lifestyle modifications.
The center, operated by Wickenburg Regional Medical Center and funded by the Del E. Webb Foundation, features services such as fitness guidance, outpatient physical therapy, wellness programming and technology-based protocols.
10 years ago
No prison to come to Forepaugh (Wednesday, March 11, 2010)
Corrections Corporation of America (CCA) has eliminated Forepaugh as a potential site to build a privately run prison to house up to 5,000 inmates from the Arizona Department of Corrections.
CCA, a private prison operator based in Nashville, Tenn., has been exploring areas throughout Arizona in its attempt to win a bid from the state to house a large number of inmates. The state has yet to release the official Request for Proposal (RFP) for the prison project, though it was originally set for release in November.
It is expected that the RFP will eventually be released, and CCA has chosen three separate locations to build facilities if it is awarded the state contract. These locations include Eloy, Florence and Tucson.
