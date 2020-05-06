80 years ago
Has a census taker called on you? (Friday, May 10, 1940)
According to preliminary tabulation of census returns, Wickenburg has a population of 940, according to William C. Joyner, census supervisor for Maricopa and Yuma counties.
It is certain that those figures are considerably lower than the actual population, and urgent appeal is sent out at this time for person who have not been contacted to either lave their name or write in to The Sun office so an accurate accounting can be completed immediately.
Members of the Wickenburg Boy Scout organization are assisting in locating persons who have not been registered.
70 years ago
Phx Becomes Only A Spur of The Santa Fe & Wickenburg R. R. (Friday, May 5, 1950)
The Santa Fe Railroad has recognized the importance of Wickenburg and, with Corporation Commission approval, has made Wickenburg its main terminal in its three-way (Ash Fork, Phx, California) operations. The move, which was effective Monday, reduces Phx to a secondary whistle stop despite the way the Phx Republic has it figured out.
60 years ago
Top Jaycee Award to Charles Craig (Friday, May 6, 1960)
Charles Craig received the Junior Chamber of Commerce distinguished service award which was announced at the organization’s installation meeting at the Monte Vista Ranch last Saturday evening.
Jim Alessi was nominated by the local club for the Jaycee International senatorship because of his outstanding service..
Officers installed were Darden Jasper, president; Fred Simpson, first vice-president; Dick Helse, second vice-president; H.E. Cunningham, secretary; Avon Hauffe, treasurer; and Les Berleman and Bob Sanders, directors.
50 years ago
Ninety-Nines to paint airstrip (Thursday, May 7, 1970)
Thirty women, all from Phoenix and members of the Ninety-Nines, will be on their hands and knees Saturday while painting the word Wickenburg in letters 40 feet high on the black-topped landing strip at the Wickenburg Municipal Airport.
The Ninety-Nines is an organization of women airplane pilots, organized a long time ago in Kansas by the late great aviatrix Amelia Earhart.
Painint identification on the state’s smaller airport landing strips is the favorite hobby of the Phoenix chapter of the Ninety-Nines.
40 years ago
Girls great in second straight championship (Thursday, May 8, 1980)
A season of “scratching and clawing for perfection” ended for the Wickenburg Wrangler girls’ softball squad Saturday as they defeated Camp Verde 17-6 and claimed the state softball championship as its reward.
It marks the second consecutive time the Wranglers have obtained the state championship under Coach John Douthat’s direction.
The pitching of Bonnie Mason keyed the Wranglers’ 4-3 victory against Hayden in the semifinals and also against Camp Verde in the championship game.
“This is a team that has had to scratch and claw through every game, and the championship is the product of a great deal of hard work, effort and team spirit,” noted Coach Douthat.
30 years ago
Resort concept approved by council (Thursday, May 10, 1990)
A concept for a proposed resort development in Wickenburg that one council member said puts the town “in awe” was approved by the Town Council Monday.
Based on a conceptual plan presented with recommendations stipulated by the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission, the council approved a motion directing its staff to prepare a “conceptual development agreement” with Wickenburg Ranchos Ltd. And Turtleback Mountain Ltd. Partnership for a 484-acre resort development on Turtleback Mountain - “Rancho Tortuga.”
“We support this concept,” councilwoman Julie Hill said Monday, “but understand, we’re in awe of a project this size.”
20 years ago
Board hires new WHS principal (Wednesday, May 10, 2000)
It took him a week to decide to apply for the job, but once he did the school board hired him without delay.
Ed Zapp, attendance/intervention director at Wickenburg High School, was hired Monday as the school’s newest principal.
Zapp, who has worked at Wickewnburg High School in his present position for two years, said he was looking at the still-vacant Dean of Schools position at the school when Superintendent Doug Price “asked me if I was interested in the principal’s job.”
Zapp said he needed a week to consider the offer, which he said caught him off guard.
He has a long background in school administration - including 13 years as an assistant principal of a high school in Indiana and 10 more as a hearing officer dealing with expulsions and disciplinary actions.
10 years ago
16th home dedicated (Wednesday, May 5, 2010)
Members of the Wickenburg Habitat for Humanity Board, friends of Habitat, and Habitat homeowners gathered in Aguila on Saturday (May 1) at 9 a.m. The occasion was the dedication of Wickenburg’s 16th home in the area.
During the dedication ceremony, the new homeowners Isaac and Gloria Delgado were introduced along with their children Henry, Manuel, and Isaac.
Pastor Greg Werdin offered the invocation and led the litany of dedication along with Kay Yenerich. An American flag was presented by Bruce Yenerich. The flag was a donation from a community member and Habitat supporter Betty Camp.
For information about Habitat for Humanity, visit www.habitat.org
Interseted donors and volunteers are always welocme.
